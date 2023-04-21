Longview coach John King during Friday's November 18, 2022 game against Lone Star in Dallas. King, who will be in his 24th season as the Lobo head coach in the fall, will lead Longview into spring practice beginning on Monday. King has compiled a 211-45 record at Longview, which finished 14-1 overall and 7-0 in district play last season. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)