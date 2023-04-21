Longview can credit a lot of its John King coaching era success over the past two-plus decades to its annual spring football session, so it plans on kicking off another round of offseason work on Monday.
“I’m going to do spring football every year because I want to see the development in the line of scrimmage,” King said. “One of the advantages you get is how good you are upfront. You can determine that through spring practice. If you have to make adjustments to your scheme or personnel, you got a chance to do that over the summer.”
“Spring football is about physicality, how well we are up front on both sides of the ball, how we can execute and communicate, and the simple things,” he continued. “We’re going to line up in base defense and base formations, and everybody’s going to know what we’re doing. It’s about blocking, tackling, ball security, execution, throwing and catching, and communication in coverage.”
The Lobos have the opportunity to grow and prepare for the 2023 high school football season during their 11 practices between April 24 and May 11. They will work between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fridays over the next three weeks, and will eventually be rewarded with the opportunity to compete during the year’s Green & White Game at Lobo Stadium on May 15 at 5 p.m.
“It’s an exciting time to actually get out on the grass, and see where your football team is and what kind of development you’ve had over the offseason,” said King.
“We got a bunch of kids,” he added. “Approximately 185. That’s the great thing. Organizing and structuring practice where everybody gets reps and productive work is going to be a major challenge. But, our goal is to evaluate everybody, whether they are returning starters or new to the program.”
The team is in good shape going into the upcoming campaign, but it will still look to address a number of aspects.
One of those is the loss of graduates at important positions in all phases of the game. That starts with the offensive side because there will be a new starter under center and in the go-to receiver role.
“Every position is going to be open,” said King. “Everybody is going to have a chance to earn a spot, whether it’s starting on varsity or on the JV, or being a role player or backup player. The obvious question mark for us heading into the season is going to be the quarterback position. We lost Jordan Allen, who was a three-year starter. We’ll have a new face there. We have some guys coming back that will be competing for that spot. And then Jalen Hale being a four-year varsity player, we’ll find out who our [next] big-play guy will be at wideout.”
Longview plans on building around those new leaders by leaning on the teammates that have past experience at other positions.
“We have some offensive linemen that graduated that we’ll miss, but the good thing there is we had depth last year,” said King. “Some young guys had to practice and play up on the varsity.
The defensive and special teams units also have a couple things on their agendas.
“Defense is going to come down to replacing our two linebackers, and our interior defensive line,” said King. “Those areas we’ll be looking for guys, and we may have to move some of our people around to fill those voids.
“Our kicking game, we lost Michael Fields,” he added. “We got some talented kids there, but they haven’t been thrown in the fire yet. There are opportunities for a lot of kids. The key to that is being ready for when the opportunity calls.”
Longview understands that some of its athletes will be involved in spring sports like baseball and track, but it can still round out its roster during their absences.
“It’s an opportunity for those [players] that are behind or competing for spots with those kids that are in other sports,” said King. “It’s a chance for them to showcase what they have. It gives you a chance to add depth. You might find a diamond in the rough. We’ve done it every year.”
Once those attentions have been addressed, you can expect Longview to solidify what’s already a strong base.
“Just an array of things you look at as a coach, but the nucleus of the football team is pretty much back,” said King. “We got 13 starters back."
“We got 40 seniors on the football team, and 58 juniors,” he added. “Those guys have been grinding away in [the first two phases of] our offseason. It’s going to be exciting how some of these kids attack spring ball come Monday.”