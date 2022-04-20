The 2022 high school football season is still four months away, but that is not stopping Longview from starting its preparation.
The Lobos will launch its multi-week spring football period on Monday. They are expected to participate in 10 after school practices, and five more during the athletic period before they conclude the session with a 5 p.m. Green And White Game on May 16 at Lobo Stadium.
“The great thing about spring practice is you’re not game planning or scheming for an opponent,” said Longview head football coach John King. “You’re trying to get better at the little things and fundamentals that make you a better player. You get to see who will compete and transition from shorts to full pads, and who can process information quickly and make plays. It’s a good evaluation of your overall team.”
Longview fans have a lot to look forward to because its 2022 football roster will be more experienced this fall. Some of the standouts to watch are senior wide receiver Jalen Hale, junior running back Taylor Tatum, senior offensive tackle and three-year varsity lettermen Jax Norman, secondary players Willie Nelson, Buddha Garrett, Jaiden Simmons, and Chase Smith, junior defensive ends Billy Smith and Xaryus Sheppard, and kicker/punter Michael Fields.
Additionally, the quarterback battle will involve upperclassmen Jordan Allen, Landyn Grant, and Andrew Tutt, and the linebacker corps would be enhanced if Ta’Darion Boone makes the possible move from defensive back to join fellow senior Kaden Brooks.
“The thing that excites me is we have 40 returning lettermen, and 15 starters back,” said King. “Our ground zero should be a little higher than what’s it’s been in a couple of years, and in the past when we had to replace a bunch of starters and people. I feel like we’ve got a bunch of kids with varsity experience that can lead our football team, practice at a high level, and teach younger kids what it takes to play Lobo football and on Friday night.”
Continuing to push expected starters to new heights is definitely a main focus of this spring’s practices, but there’s also the important task of fielding a well-rounded team.
“We always have the mindset that everybody’s competing for their position, and competition breeds good performance,” said King. “We do plan for the current year, but we’re also planning for years down the road. Kids are positioned on the depth chart in areas where they can help our football team now and in the future. There’s a lot of thought that goes into it, but we’re going to do the best we can to put the best product on the field this year.”
Developing the necessary roster depth will come into play because multiple football players will miss time this spring due to other obligations. That includes Tatum and the quarterback options in baseball, as well as Hale in track.
“It gives us a chance for somebody else to prove their worth, and add to their body of work,” said King. “You may find a diamond in the rough, and someone who can contribute in some form or fashion that you didn’t know if Jalen was out there all the time. We use it as an advantage that way.”