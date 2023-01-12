Longview kicked off its Lobo Invitational on the right note when it matched up with West Mesquite at the Longview High School Soccer Complex on Thursday afternoon, and ultimately hung on for a hard-fought 1-0 tournament win.
The Lobos snapped a two-game losing streak, and improved their 2023 season record to 4-2 before their second battle with Jacksonville in six days takes place during Friday’s 6 p.m. home tournament game at Lobo Stadium.
The Wranglers, on the other hand, dropped their season mark to 4-3.
“We eeked out a victory, even though I thought we were the second-best team on the field for most of [the match],” said Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright. “It was a tough performance, and the kids pulled through in the end.”
West Mesquite attacked early when Emerson Castillo received a pass from Romario Luviano, and attempted an unsuccessful shot at the 28:07 mark of the first half. Then, Orlando Perez missed at the 26:52 mark.
Longview started to find its footing, and eventually took an early 1-0 lead when Parker Kelsey’s shot hit the back of the net at the 22:53 mark of the half.
The Lobos continued to put pressure on West Mesquite because Karsten Guerra attempted a look at the goal at the 10:24 mark.
The host program remained strong because Erik Torrez’s save at the 9:30 mark continued Longview’s defensive shutout attempt.
The score remained the same when the Wranglers’ Marcos Guzman launched the ball over the net at the 5:36 mark, and another miss came from Christian Cabrera with 26 seconds remaining until the mid-game break.
It was more of the same as the second half began because Torrez kept the ball out of the net on a successful save attempt at the 38:22 mark.
Longview continued to attack, but Guerra’s shot attempt at the 33:49 mark dribbled left of the target.
West Mesquite found enough space to set up Alex Valdez’s shot attempt at the 29:15 mark, but he was also unable to produce an equalizer for the road team.
Longview’s teamwork nearly led to a second score because Miguel Gonzales attempted a header off of Alex Blanco’s pass at the 21:25 mark, but the ball landed right of the net.
Torrez then produced three late saves at the 14:37, 13:39 and 1:51 marks to help Longview hold on for the victory.
In other tournament action on Thursday, it was: Jacksonville JV 3, Pine Tree JV 0; Pine Tree 3, Jacksonville 3; Forney 4, Henderson 0; Forney JV 8, Henderson JV 0; Tyler Legacy JV 2, Lufkin JV 0; Tyler Legacy 7, New Summerfield 0; Longview JV B 6, Nacogdoches JV B 0; Chapel Hill JV 0, Nacogdoches JV A 0; Nacogdoches 3, Chapel Hill 1; Longview JV A 5, West Mesquite JV 0; Lufkin 5, Hallsville 0
ScheduleFRIDAY
Lobo Stadium: Chapel Hill JV vs. Henderson JV, 9 a.m.; Hallsville vs. Henderson, 10:30 a.m.; West Mesquite JV vs. Tyler Legacy JV, noon; West Mesquite vs. Tyler Legacy, 2 p.m.; Longview JV vs. Jacksonville JV, 4 p.m.; Longview vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Soccer Complex: Forney JV vs. Nacogdoches JV, 10:30 a.m.; Forney vs. Nacogdoches, noon; Chapel Hill vs. Lufkin, 2 p.m.; Pine Tree JV vs. Lufkin JV, 4 p.m.; Pine Tree vs. New Summerfield, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Lobo Stadium: New Summerfield vs. Longview, 8:30 a.m.; Lufkin JV vs. Longview JV, 10 a.m.; Forney vs. Lufkin, 11:30 a.m.; Forney JV vs. Chapel Hill JV, 1 p.m.; Varsity Finals – 4 p.m.
Soccer Complex: Henderson vs. Chapel Hill, 8:30 a.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Jacksonville, 10 a.m.; Tyler Legacy JV vs. Jacksonville JV, 11:30 a.m.; Nacogdoches JV vs. Henderson JV, 1 p.m.; JV Finals – 4 p.m.
Pine Tree Stadium: Nacogdoches vs. Hallsville, 9 a.m.; Pine Tree vs. West Mesquite, 11 a.m.; Pine Tree JV vs. West Mesquite JV, 1 p.m.