From Staff Reports

WHITEHOUSE — Pitching was the story of the day for Longview on Thursday as the Lobos opened the season with no-hitters from Landyn Grant and Justin Beltran at the Whitehouse Tournament.

Grant, a sophomore making his varsity debut, struck out five and walked two in six innings of work as the Lobos blanked Whitehouse, 2-0.

Earlier in the day Beltran fanned nine and walked two in a 9-0 win over Henderson.

Grant threw 45 of his 77 pitches for strikes against Whitehouse, and the Lobos made the most of two hits — singles by Dakalon Taylor and Carson Cox. Gabe Flores and Cox drove in the runs for the Lobos.

Beltran needed just 67 pitches in his five-inning gem against Henderson, throwing 43 of his offerings for strikes.

Six Lobos — Beltran, Flores, Cox, Jordan Allen, Braden Nikel and Cason Orr — had hits against the Lions, with Cox driving in three runs. Nikel and Orr had two RBI apiece, and Allen also drove home a run,

The Lobos are scheduled to face Bullard at 9 a.m. and Kilgore at 1:30 p.m. today.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.