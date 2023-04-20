Longview and Pine Tree were well-represented with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Soccer Team for the 2023 season.
Longview's Erik Torres shared the Goalkeeper of the Year crown with Whitehouse’s Beaux Benson, and the Lobos’ Parker Kelsey and Michael Smith earned the respective Utility Player of the Year and Sophomore of the Year awards.
Pine Tree’s Aaron Bocanegra was named Midfielder of the Year, Tyler High was headlined by Offensive Player of the Year Isac Mojica, Defensive Player of the Year Damian Razo and Newcomer of the Year Amir Perez, and Whitehouse also finished with MVP Luke Neely and Coach of the Year Justin Manton.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Longview: Alex Flores, Jared Zuniga, Karsten Guerra, Miguel Rojo; Pine Tree: Edgar Bocanegra, David Rodriguez; Hallsville: Jacob Vazquez; Marshall: Tony Kiel; Mount Pleasant: Erik Soto, John Zelaya, Nathan Gandara; Tyler High: Francisco Xavier Robles, Ramiro Mendoza, James Brigido, Freddy Castillo; Whitehouse: Javi Gonzalez, Nathan Udojic, Jaki Kadi, Diego Gonzalez, Landon Neely; Texas High: Seth Trusty, Luckey Hbhulimen
SECOND TEAM
Longview: Anthony Monsivais, Stephen Gaskin, Diego Barbosa; Pine Tree: Giovanni Zamora, Jassiel Rivera, Chris Resendiz; Marshall: Modesto Serrato, Jesus Jaimes; Mount Pleasant: Alan Barboza, Rogelio Rios, Ernesto Hernandez; Tyler High: Emmanuel Rodriguez, Jose Victoriano, Samuel Hernandez; Whitehouse: Braxton Ladwig, Leo Gamez, Aaron Cerda; Texas High: Braden McKinnon, Matthew Delk
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Ayden Gonzalez, Caden Hardison, Alex Blanco; Pine Tree: Jai’lyn Ryan, Alex Mireles, Alberto Alba; Hallsville: Ali Mayahi, Oliver Dilday, Ty Gustavsen; Marshall: Noah Peralta; Tyler High: Isaiah Olivares, Brian Bustos; Whitehouse: Carter Cox, Caiden Micheaux, Abdul Salmon; Texas High: Michael Moya, Daniel Lee, Diego Perez