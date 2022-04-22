Longview suffered a disappointing and heartbreaking walk-off road district defeat at Texas High on Tuesday night, but bounced back with the necessary fight on Friday night to earn a 7-1 home District 15-5A baseball win against rival Marshall.
The Lobos improved their season record to 15-8-1 and district mark to 5-5, while the Mavericks dropped to 9-14 and 1-9 respectively.
Starting pitcher Gabe Flores set the tone with a strong complete game pitching performance. He struck out the first seven Marshall batters he faced, and ultimately finished his outing with 14 punch outs.
“We put ourselves in a decent position to get in [the postseason],” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said after his team’s win on Friday. “[Gabe] had a no-hitter until the sixth inning. He pitched outstanding.”
The Lobos also received a big offensive scoring boost with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. It started when Ronald Woods doubled, and he later scored on Drew Flores’ RBI double. Jarrett Lewis then replaced Flores on the bases, and scored on DeKalon Taylor’s RBI single to make it a 2-0 score.
Kieffer Doxey’s single moved Taylor to third base, and both players eventually were driven in on Taylor Tatum’s three-run home run to make it a 5-0 home team advantage. That shot was a big part of Tatum’s three-for-four hitting performance in the game.
Gabe Flores had a perfect game on the pitcher’s mound through the first 10 batters he faced, but Marshall snapped the streak when Dallan Shaw walked with one out in the top of the fourth inning, and moved to second base after Campbell White was by hit a pitch. But, Flores escaped the jam with a strikeout and forced flyout.
He also shut down the Marshall Maverick lineup with a pair of strikeouts in the top of the fifth inning.
But, his no-hitter attempt came to an end in the top of the sixth inning. Jacob Oden gave Marshall its first hit of the night when he earned a one-out single, and ultimately scored on Shaw’s RBI single. White followed with an infield single, but a groundout and strikeout got Longview and Flores out of another jam.
Longview had one final offensive response in the bottom of the sixth inning before it wrapped up its win. Alton Gatson drove in Tatum with a RBI single, and scored on Connor Cox’s RBI double.