Longview trailed for the majority of Tuesday night’s non-district game against Nacogdoches, but its fight to the finish resulted in a last-ditch effort that nearly erased a double-digit deficit in its 50-49 home loss at Lobo Coliseum. The Lobos have now lost back-to-back games, and currently hold a 6-6 season record.
The Lobos faced a 42-32 Dragon lead with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter, but surged late to record a 17-8 run down the stretch. That started when Amarian Hamilton drained an important three to make it a seven-point game. Then, Willie Nelson made a free throw to force a 42-36 score.
Hamilton finished the night with eight points, while Nelson scored four of his seven points in the final period.
Jalen Hale followed with key points down the stretch. His two-point basket made it a 44-38 game, and his three-pointer cut his team’s deficit to 46-43.
Hale got another look at the three-ball, and was fouled on his miss. He took advantage of the opportunity by making two of his three free throw attempts and changing the score to 48-47 with 17.5 seconds left.
Following that, Longview’s defense forced a quick and important Nacogdoches turnover. To no one’s surprise, the Lobos got the ball to Hale again. He made a go-ahead shot with 11 seconds left to earn his 11th point of the period and his game-high 20th.
The Lobos also got a pair of baskets from Chris Wilder during their 22-point fourth quarter, and owned a lead for the first time since Isaiah Johnson’s first of two three-pointers in the game changed the scoreboard to 4-2, but their final advantage also didn’t last.
Johnson finished with six points in the contest, while Wilder produced four in the outing.
Nacogdoches got the answer it needed in Jahquay Sweat’s game-winning shot as time expired. He finished with a team-best 13 points.
The Dragons were also able to hang on because Lane Laird scored eight of his 10 points in the game’s final quarter.
Longview now turns its attention to this week’s Mount Pleasant Tournament, which will take place between Thursday and Saturday.