MARSHALL — Gabe Flores went the distance on the mound and helped his own cause with an RBI triple in the seventh inning as the Longview Lobos rallied for a 5-1 District 15-5A win over the Marshall Mavericks on Saturday.
The Lobos, headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, locked up the No. 2 seed in the district race. Longview (20-6, 8-3) will close out the regular season at home on Tuesday against crosstown rival Pine Tree.
Marshall, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped by the Lobos, drops into a third-place tie with Sulphur Springs and Texas High heading into a road game at Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
Flores struck out seven, walked one and allowed just two hits. He tripled and singled, driving in one run. Braden Nickel added two hits, Trenton Bush two RBI and Connor Cox and Alton Gatson an RBI apiece for the Lobos.
Hayden Kelehan doubled and Dallan Shaw singled in the loss for Marshall. Garrett Cotten worked a full seven for the Mavericks on the hill, striking out five and walking four.
Marshall took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kelehan led things off with a double and Jim Weaver walked, but Kelehan was out at third on a bunt — moving Weaver to second. Weaver later scored on a grounder off the bat of Jacob Oden for a 1-0 Maverick lead.
The Lobos took the lead for good in the top of the third.
Cooper Mayes singled and moved to second on a bunt by Justin Beltran. Nickel singled to move Mayes to third, and then Flores walked to load the bases. With two outs, Bush delivered a single that brought in Mayes and courtesy runner Bradley Bridges for a 2-1 Longview lead.
In the sixth, Bush walked and Jordan Allen doubled, moving Bush to third, where he was able to trot home on a Gatson sacrifice fly to put the Lobos in front 3-1.
Longview added two insure runs with two outs in the top of the seventh.
Mayes walked but was caught stealing, and Beltran flied out, but Nickel singled to keep things alive. Bridges came on to run again, scoring on a triple by Flores, and Flores hustled home on a double by Cox to make the final 5-1.