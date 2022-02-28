Gabe Flores led off the bottom of the 13th inning with an infield single and later scored on an infield hit by Jordan Allen as the Longview Lobos remained unbeaten on the young season with a 3-2 win over Hudson on Monday at Lobo Field.
Longview (4-0) trailed 2-0 before scoring once in the bottom of the fifth and then tying it with a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Neither team could break the deadlock until the 13th when Flores led off with an infield single. Connor Cox followed with a single to centerfield, and then Allen chopped one up the middle the Hudson shortstop knocked down but couldn't throw out a hustling, sliding Cox at the plate to end things.
Flores and Cox both tripled and singled for the Lobos. Allen had a double, single and two RBI. Al Gatson doubled and singled and Dakalon Taylor finished with two hits.
The Lobos used four pitchers on the night. Flores worked five innings, Bradley Rogers 3.2, Tucker Gary 2.1 and Isaac DeLagarza two frames.
Longview will compete in the Border Battle in Texarkana this weekend, opening with two games on Thursday. The Lobos will take on Camden Fairfield at 3:30 p.m. and Fort Smith Northside at 7:30 p.m.
(Look for a complete game story online Tuesday and in print Wednesday)