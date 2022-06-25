Longview and Carthage will open the 2022 high school football season as the teams to beat, and East Texas has ranked teams in all but one classification with the release of the preseason football polls by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
Longview will open No. 1 in Class 5A Division I, and Carthage is the top-ranked team in Class 4A Division II.
The Lobos return 29 lettermen along with six offensive and eight defensive starters from a team that finished 9-4 in 2021.
Among the top players back for Longview are receiver Jalen Hale, running back Taylor Tatum, quarterback Jordan Allen and lineman Jax Norman on offense along with Jeremiah Rougely, Willie Nelson and Ta'Darion Boone on defense.
Hale, the top receiver in the state, caught 50 passes for 1,154 yards nd 14 touchdowns last season, and Tatum rushed for 783 yards and six TD.
Rougely recorded 66 tackles and 10 sacks. Nelson had eight interceptions, Boon 90 tackles and Smith 95 tackles and four interceptions.
Austin Westlake is the No. 1 ranked team in Class 6A.
Longview is ranked ahead of Denton Ryan, Aledo, College Station and Frisco Lone Star in Class 5A Division I, where Tyler High is also ranked No. 24.
In 5A Division II, South Oak Cliff is ranked No. 1, while Texas High (10) and Marshall (23) also found themselves ranked.
Stephenville is the top-ranked team in 4A Division I, with East Texas teams Chapel Hill (3), Kilgore (8), Lindale (13) an Paris (19) joining the list.
Carthage and Gilmer are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in 4A Division II, with Pleasant Grove (5), Van (14) an Jasper (17) making the list.
Brock is No. 1 in Class 3A Division I, which is loaded with ET squads. Mount Vernon is No. 4, Malakoff 7, Diboll 12, Gladewater 14, Tatum 16 and Mineola 23.
Gunter heads up the Class 3A Division II ranks, which has Daingerfield at No. 4, West Rusk at No. 5, DeKalb 10, Waskom 11 an Elysian Fields 24.
In Class 2A Division I, Shiner is the top-ranked team, with ET squads Timpson (2) Beckville (8), Corrigan-Camden (18) and Joaquin (20) showing up on the list.
Albany is No. 1 in Class 2A Division II, while Tenaha (10) and Carlisle (11) joined the list.
Union Hill is ranked No. 20 in Class A Division I (Six Man), and Longview's Christian Heritage Classical School is ranked No. 17 among private school Six Man teams.
NOTES: Longview fell in the opening round of Division I bracket play on Saturday at the State 7 on 7 Tournament held at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.
The Lobos, who went 3-0 in pool play on Friday, dropped a 33-14 decision to Klein Cain in the bracket play opener.
Longview defeated Lubbock Coronado (31-19), Cypress Falls (33-13) and Fort Worth Brewer (32-21) in pool play on Friday.