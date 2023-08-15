The 2023 Longview football team got its first taste of game action during Saturday morning’s intrasquad scrimmage at Lobo Stadium, and it plans to build on its all-around performance during the second week of preseason practice and its Thursday night season tune up at Texas High.
“I thought we got a good effort out of our kids,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. “I saw some good and bad. The big thing I would say is how they held up to the conditions. It was hot. I thought we pushed through it. Some of those were 12 to 15-play series, so we got some good conditioning work in there.”
The Lobos’ offense benefitted from the development of players at both the quarterback and receiver positions on Saturday. Andrew Tutt connected with Mekhi Stewart, Mason Washington and Caden Williams on different completions, Maverick Rowe threw the ball to Mason Washington, Dakaylen Reese, Taylor Tatum and Mekhi Stewart, and Da’Morrian Williams found Mekhi Stewart, Kelvin Washington, Jailynn Taylor and Ethan Harrison on different attempts.
That side of the ball also leaned on a strong run game because Taylor Tatum, Mason Washington, Isaiah Horton, Kelvin Washington made noise during their multiple carries, and Mason Lundy, Rowe, Williams and Tutt added to the attack when they picked up notable yardage.
The defense received its biggest play of the scrimmage when Jaiden Simmons intercepted a pass, but it also enjoyed Kason Brooks’ big tackle on the first drive, and Bryan Peoples and Najharrian Young’s combined tackle late.
The Lobos are also confident in the state of their special teams unit because John Monsivais made a case for the starting kicker position when he made five of his six field goal attempts.
“I thought defensively we played pretty well,” King said of what stood out about his team’s scrimmage performance. “The connections between quarterbacks and receivers are [also] going to be important. I have seen improvement in that area. John Monsivais, he did a nice job handling the kicking duties. I wanted to see him kick.”
“Some of those drives, I would’ve liked for them to end in touchdowns,” he added. “But, we’re still a work in progress. Our focus is going to be on us again this week. There are things we gotta do to improve as a team.”
Longview is scheduled to continue its long tradition of scrimmaging Texas High on Thursday. Tiger Stadium at Grim Park in Texarkana will host a number of events that night, including both a freshman scrimmage on the scoreboard side of the field and a JV scrimmage on the locker room side at 5 p.m., a varsity pregame warmup at 6:30 p.m., and both a varsity controlled and live scrimmage, and a kicking game at 7 p.m.
Every scrimmage will feature eight drives that will be split up by the first and second-team units. The freshmen and JV players will participate in 10-minute possessions, while the varsity will have 12 snaps per drive. The first-team and second-team freshmen will trade drives, while the JV and varsity will give the first-team and second-team back-to-back possessions.
The kicking game, meanwhile, will feature four field goal attempts and four punt attempts from Longview and Texas High.
The live scrimmage will feature a 15-minute quarter for the varsity first-team and a 10-minute quarter for the varsity second team. Both teams will receive two timeouts, quarterbacks will be protected, and special teams plays like punts, field goals and extra points will be considered dead.
“It’s going to come down to effort, execution, communication and doing the little things right,” King said of what he expects from his team in Thursday’s scrimmage. “That’s what I’m looking for.”
The Lobos need to continue to find success in all phases of the game because their regular season starts in McKinney on August 24. That outing will start at 7 p.m. from McKinney ISD Stadium.
“You want to see where you’re at,” King said of the final showing before the real season. “It’s a measuring stick for us going against Texas High. We’ve always had good scrimmages together. They’re physical on the line of scrimmage, and they’re very athletic and talented. They present some problems for you.”
NOTES: Admission will be $3 (cash or card), and proceeds go toward the Texas High School Coaches Association “Our Day to Shine” program to benefit players and coaches who experience a hardship case.