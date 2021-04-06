MESQUITE — Longview boys soccer (21-5-1) looked to extend its win and unbeaten streaks when it met Frisco in its first ever UIL regional semifinal appearance on Tuesday night at Mesquite’s Frasier Stadium.
Not only did it extend those runs to 11 and 18 respectively, it also flipped a 1-0 deficit in a 3-2 playoff victory, tied its season-best 21 victories that were originally set in the spring of 2011, and advanced to play Frisco Wakeland on Friday or Saturday in what will be its first ever regional final appearance.
“We were concerned with how good they were,” Longview boys soccer head coach James Wright said of Tuesday’s opponent. “They’re clearly a very, very talented team. When we tied the game up, we scored a goal against one of the top teams in the state. So, I think the belief started then. The guys fought so hard.”
Like the previous match, the Lobos took more early shots than their opponent, but that didn’t prevent another early deficit. Frisco’s first good look at the goal came with 28:35 left in the first half. The Raccoons continued to heat up with another solid attempt at the 16:20 mark before taking the match’s first lead with 15:58 left before break.
Longview showed some late fight in Thursday’s come-from-behind overtime win against Sulphur Springs and produced a similar result against Frisco on Tuesday. With 6:32 left in the first half, Chino Rojas drilled the ball into the net to tie the match at one and give the Lobos important momentum at the halfway point.
“He just gets better and better as we’ve gone along,” Wright said of Rojas. “I’m very proud of him and the rest of the fellas, and he just doesn’t give up. He’s a senior captain. Like me, he doesn’t want this show to end.”
If Longview was going to record its second straight come-from-behind postseason victory, it was going to have to find the back of the net more. The Lobos checked off that box in the second half when Royce McConnell’s header guided the ball into the net to give them their first lead of the match at the 27:06 mark of the half and Rojas followed with his second goal of the night to put the game out of reach with 23:05 left.
The Lobos nearly recorded a second half shutout against Frisco that included a remarkable save at the 29:27 mark, but the Raccoons avoided that with their goal at the 1:05 mark. It didn’t change the end result though, as Frisco wrapped up its 2021 season with a 14-5-4 record.