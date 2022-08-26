MCKINNEY - Longview struggled in its lone trip to McKinney ISD Stadium during the 2021 season, but used a fast start and strong finish in Friday’s THSCA Kickoff Classic to earn its first season-opening win since 2019.
The Lobos scored on their first two drives of the game, and shut out McKinney Boyd in the second half to pull out a 36-10 road victory. They will bring a 1-0 season record to next Friday’s home opener against rival Marshall at Lobo Stadium. The game’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“They did some good things,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s defense. “They settled down [in the second half].”
“It was nice to finally win a game in a classic,” he added.
It didn’t take long for Longview to find its groove because quarterback Jordan Allen quickly connected with receiver Jalen Hale on an 82-yard touchdown strike to give the Lobos an early 7-0 lead at the 7:35 mark of the game’s opening quarter.
Allen earned a 15-of-21 passing performance, 205 yards through the air, and 16 more on the ground. His receiving partner on a pair of passing touchdowns was Hale, who finished with six receptions for 127 yards.
McKinney Boyd responded with a scoring drive that included Caleb Sempebwa’s 27-yard field goal attempt, so Longview’s lead was cut to 7-3 with 5:14 remaining in the period.
Longview recognized the explosiveness of an Allen-to-Hale partnership, so it called a red zone play that resulted in an 11-yard touchdown connection. That grew the Lobos’ edge to 14-3 with only 12 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Lobos’ special teams unit mishandled a punt return at the 10:05 mark of the second quarter. McKinney Boyd jumped on the ball, and used the recovery to set up Sheldon King’s nine-yard touchdown run to cut Longview’s lead to 14-10 at the 9:40 mark of the frame.
Longview bounced back with a 17-play scoring drive to retake an 11-point lead before halftime. Taylor Tatum’s five-yard touchdown run finished off the stretch and gave the Lobos a 21-10 advantage with 37 ticks remaining in the first half.
A downpour covered the stadium when the teams were in the locker room for the halftime break, and when they returned to the field for the second half, but it didn’t slow down Longview during its first drive of the third quarter. The Lobos marched down the field in 18 plays to travel 75 yards, and set up Tatum’s five-yard touchdown run at the 4:50 mark of the third quarter.
Tatum then broke out of the gate for a 58-yard rushing score to grow Longview’s lead to 34-10 with 8:06 left in the game. The Longview running back finished the night with 17 carries for 145 yards and a trio of scores. He also recorded a pair of receptions for 11 yards.
The pass on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt fell short, but Longview got the points back when McKinney Boyd fumbled out of the end zone for a safety at the 6:54 mark of the final period. That made it a 36-10 score with 6:54 left in the contest.