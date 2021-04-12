Longview heated up with five straight victories prior to Friday’s 7-3 home district loss against Hallsville, and looked to bounce back against 4A non-district competitor Lindale on Monday.
Even though the game was pushed up from Tuesday due to an expected umpire shortage during the original time frame, the Lobos had the necessary confidence and motivation to beat the Eagles. They ultimately prevailed 11-1 for their sixth win in the last seven games, while the Eagles dropped their third game in the last four.
Longview (17-6) jumped on its opponent early and took advantage of the fast start. The Lobos forced a 1-2-3 Lindale top of the first inning and took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the inning on Gabe Flores’ RBI single that also drove in John Ryan Allums.
“I was happy with the way Gabe threw [and] the way a lot of guys got to play who haven’t been able to play much this year,” said Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman. “So, I was excited for them.”
Lindale (9-14) tried to swing the momentum back in its favor when Aaron Wolfe scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the second, but Longview wouldn’t let that happen. The Lobos exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Robert Vinson and Markevion Haynes kicked off the surge with singles and ultimately scored on Justin Beltran and Braden Nickel’s RBI hits. Pinch runner Bradley Bridges replaced Nickel on the bases and ultimately came home for another run. Flores followed with an RBI double and was replaced by another scorer in Jordan Allen. Connor Cox added a walk and also scored on DeKalon Taylor’s 2-run RBI single.
Longview kept clicking in the third and added four more runs to go up 10-1. Beltran and Trent Bush each recorded RBI doubles to extend the Lobos’ advantage to a near early win.
Longview then wrapped up its impressive performance by completing a run rule victory in the bottom of the fifth. Flores reached base with a triple and scored on Cox’s RBI sac fly. The Lobos will now turn their attention back to district play, where they’ll battle Mount Pleasant on the road on Friday.
“It was real good all the way around,” Goldman said of his team’s performance on Monday. “Now, it’s time to make our push to get into the playoffs.”