The latest group in a long line of Longview athletes who have moved on to the collegiate level signed on the dotted line during a ceremony on Wednesday at Longview High School's Turf Room.
Five athletes representing four sports - baseball (2), golf, soccer and swimming - were celebrated during Wednesday's event.
“It’s exciting,” Longview assistant athletic director and event speaker Johnny Hamilton said of the school’s latest signing class. “That means athletes are still getting recruited, and colleges are still looking for kids. Even after the dust settles, they are still coming around to Longview [High School] to find a diamond in the rough, and I believe they did with the five athletes that they picked up today.”
Longview swimmer Joshko Lipp headlined the event as the only Division I signee. He will move to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to compete for Gardner-Webb University.
Isaac De La Garza was one of the two Longview baseball players to be honored at the event. He confirmed his commitment to the Sherman-based Austin College with his signing on Wednesday.
The other athlete from Longview’s baseball program was Al Gatson, who will continue his career at the El Dorado, Arkansas-based South Arkansas Community College.
Golfer Lexie Cannon decided to stay close to home for her college tournaments at LeTourneau University in the coming years.
Soccer player Adriana Corona will also stay in East Texas when she suits up and plays matches for Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
The Gardner-Webb University men’s swimming and diving program battles fellow Coastal Collegiate Sports Association members Bellarmine University, Florida Atlantic University, University of the Incarnate Word, and Old Dominion University.
LeTourneau University is a member of the American Southwest Conference with fellow Division III women's golf programs Concordia University Texas, East Texas Baptist University, Hardin-Simmons University, Howard Payne University, McMurry University, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, University of the Ozarks, and University of California, Santa Cruz.
Austin College is a Division III member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference with Centenary College of Louisiana, Colorado College, Schreiner University, Southwestern University, Texas Lutheran University, The University of Dallas, The University of St. Thomas, and Trinity University.
Texas A&M University-Texarkana competes in the Red River Athletic Conference with fellow NAIA members Huston-Tillotson University, Jarvis Christian College, Louisiana Christian University, Louisiana State University of Alexandria, Louisiana State University Shreveport, Our Lady of the Lake University, Paul Quinn College, University of the Southwest, Texas College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, University of Houston-Victoria, and Xavier University of Louisiana.
South Arkansas Community College is in NJCAA Region 2 Division II with Carl Albert State College, Murray State College, National Park College, Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, Redlands Community College, University of Arkansas Rich Mountain, and Western Oklahoma State College.