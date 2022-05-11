The Longview High School track program always enjoys competing at this time of year, so it’s not a surprise that it extended its streak of University Interscholastic League state track meet appearances during the 2022 season.
This year’s team is practicing and competing during the final week because it started heating up around the district meet, and has a group of previous state qualifiers that set the example for new advancers to the stage. Now, eight Lobos are preparing for four Class 5A state track meet events at The University of Texas at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday.
“It’s exciting to see that accomplished, and all the hard work these kids put in to get back,” said Longview head track coach Josh Rankin. “Our goals are to get people to Austin. A couple of the guys ran last year, and we’ve got a couple new ones. I think we got a good group that’s not going to get intimidated by the big setting and stadium, and go perform well. Hopefully, bring home some medals.”
Senior DeKalon Taylor has served as one of the team’s leaders. He qualified for a pair of state relays in 2021, and topped that by advancing to two more relays and an individual event this spring.
He will represent Longview in the 6:05 p.m. Boys 100 meter dash, and will team up with fellow speedsters Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Zakyire Moon, Khylon Sublett and Ja’Kevyon Curry in the 5 p.m. Boys 400 meter relay, as well as Hale, Tatum, Moon, Curry and Demarcus McGee in the 6:40 p.m. Boys 800 meter relay.
“It honestly feels good,” Taylor said of adding more accomplishments to his resume this season. “Shows that the hard work is paying off.”
“Last year making it to state, it was a shock to myself,” he added. “I didn’t know where my limits were. It gave me some hunger and fight [for this season].”
One of the breakthrough boys athletes this season has been sophomore Taylor Tatum, who is a member of both Longview state-bound relay teams.
“It’s a good feeling,” Tatum said of reaching this point of the season. “It’s the first time doing the sport on the varsity level and making it to state. I feel like I play my role in relays.”
Tatum didn’t have much track experience prior to this season, but learned from and was pushed by teammates who had competed at the state’s highest stage in the past.
“They were good role models, and set an example to work harder in practice,” he said of Taylor, Hale and Moon.
Another young runner who made noise throughout the 2022 season was freshman Da’Naucia Johnson. She entered the spring with more experience than Tatum, but still had to adjust to her move from junior high to high school competition to qualify for this Friday’s 7 p.m. Girls 400 meter dash.
“I’m thrilled and thankful,” Johnson said of her early high school accomplishment.
“Coming into high school, I had been running track for a long time,” she added. “I set my goals to hit a specific time. I hit that and made it to regionals, so let me see if I can make it to state. You see where I am now.”