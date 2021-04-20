Longview High School hosted its third signing day ceremony of the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday, and seven college-bound athletes were recognized.
The volleyball program had the most representation at the event, with three players headed to the next level. Two of them, Miah Colbert and Elaija Hatley, had multiple reasons to sign with Kentucky State University.
“I like the school,” said Hatley. “The coach, she’s not only there for my volleyball career, but she’s there for me as a person and as a student.”
There’s also shared excitement that they’re going to continue being teammates in college.
“It’s a good thing for me because I’m not going to Kentucky by myself,” Hatley said of the venture with Colbert. “I’m going to be with someone who I have played with for my whole four years [of high school].”
“She’s really been my setter since I’ve been in high school, so our connection is really there,” Colbert said of partnering with Hatley again. “Knowing that I’ll be going to college with her with that special connection...is really exciting to me.”
The other member of the volleyball trio was Peja Mathis. She will stay in East Texas and battle for Jarvis Christian College’s volleyball program in Hawkins.
“I’m just excited to see what it’s like to be at the next level,” said Mathis. “It’s already fun being in high school, but I think it’s going to be a lot better during college.”
The girls’ soccer team also had a nice showing at the event. One of the athletes was Alexandra Sanchez, who will join The University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa.
“It was the right choice for me because academically I benefitted from it a lot,” said Sanchez. “When I went, it felt like home. And the coaches and everybody were so nice to me.”
The other recognized soccer athlete was Alexa Polanco, who will stay in Longview at LeTourneau University.
“One thing that led me there was it’s close to home, so I still have my family there,” said Polanco. “I heard the school was really good there and soccer is a bonus too. The team is very close. It reminds me of our team here at Longview.”
Of course, the school’s very successful football program had to have a player on hand. Trevor Tamplin is his name and he will suit up for Mississippi College over the next couple of years.
“They have really good academics,” said Tamplin. “I really like their conference, the teams they’re playing, and the type of football they’re playing.”
And the final featured athlete of the day was Kelsey Quiett. Illinois will enjoy her tennis contributions during her time at Judson University.
“I’m really excited about the community,” said Quiett. “It’s a small, Christian college, so I think it’s easier to get connected with the community there.”