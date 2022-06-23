Longview only had one opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament, but it answered the call and advanced as one of 64 teams to the highest division of the event.
“I was proud of the kids for showing up, competing, and communicating,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his school’s recent state qualification. “There wasn’t any trash talk going on, and we did it the right way. I told them if they qualified, we’re going to have some big time [experiences] down in College Station. We’re going to take care of the kids, and let them enjoy the trip. We’re going to visit the Texas A&M football facilities, and do all the things that they deserve.”
The Lobos rolled through the Tyler State Qualifying Tournament with a perfect 4-0 record to earn this week’s work trip to College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. They will battle Lubbock Coronado (1 p.m.), Cypress Falls (2:30 p.m.) and Fort Worth Brewer (4 p.m.) in Division I Pool A play on Friday, and will either compete in the Division I Championship Tournament or Division I Consolation Tournament on Saturday.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Longview High School 7-on-7 organizer, and football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Vallery said of the Lobos’ 2022 state berth. “They went to one qualifying tournament in Tyler, and they knew they had to win to be able to go and compete in this deal. They went out and did what they were supposed to do.”
Longview is preparing for its fourth trip to the state stage after previous visits in 2012, 2013 and 2017. Even though it’s been five years since the last appearance, you can expect the team to make plenty of noise because of its loaded 20-player roster this week.
The group of playmakers includes Freddy Hawkins, Taylor Tatum, Chase Smith, Jacolbie Granville, Ta’Darion Boone, Willie Nelson, Deandre Drish, Jalen Hale, Drake Mayfield, Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett, De’Kaylon Reese, Jordan Allen, Kelvin Washington, Javion Robertson, Alijah Johnson, Thomas Roel, Ethan Harrison, Ja’Kevyon Curry, Tyler Brown, and Maverick Rowe.
“Jordan Allen and DK Reese had a great tournament last week, and Freddy Hawkins and Alijah Johnson played really well,” Vallery said of recent Longview 7-on-7 standouts. “And defensively, Buddha Garrett, Willie Nelson, Ja’Kevyon Curry, Ta’Darion Boone and Chase Smith. Everybody made plays. It was a complete team effort.”
7-on-7 competition features four less players on both sides of the ball, and there are no special teams units or rushing attacks like regular football games, but Longview still plans on leaning on the similarities to prepare for the fall season ahead.
“There are differences, but throwing and catching footballs offensively doesn’t change, and defensively we try the coverages that we’re going to play during the [football] season,” said Vallery. “For our secondary people and our receivers and quarterbacks, it’s good for them to get out there and compete, go up against other teams that have quality receivers and DBs, and get better at what we do.”