Longview High School’s football program trained hard during its spring practices since April 25, and is ready to show off its work and progress at this week’s spring football game.
The annual Green and White Game will be a great opportunity for fans to watch the Lobos before their 24 summer workouts, and both their preseason scrimmage against Texas High and season opener at McKinney Boyd in August. Monday’s event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., and will take place at Lobo Stadium.
“I’d like to see us to go out and execute, and give a great effort,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “But, I would be lying if I didn’t say my biggest goal was to come out of it healthy. We have had a physical spring practice, and we got some bumps and bruises. We don’t need it to be any worse after Monday night’s Green and White Game.”
Longview’s top returning players have set the tone throughout spring, so you can expect them to make plays in Monday’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“The guys that returned from last year have done exactly what you think they’d do,” said King. “We have 15 returning starters. All those guys I’ve been really pleased with. There has not been one guy that’s back as a starter that hasn’t lived up to the expectation.”
But, even with that, there’s still plenty of work for the program’s players to do before the season starts.
“We’re not ready to go play a game [yet],” said King. “But, I think we’ve definitely improved throughout spring, and we’re better today than when we started.”
The development of players of all ages has definitely been a priority this spring, so every position has the necessary depth to function at its full capacity in three months.
“I’ve been pleased with the growth that we’ve had,” said King. “Our lower-level kids and freshmen improved their technique, and understand schemes. Varsity on the field, it’s been good and competitive.”
That same focus of depth chart development was critical for the quarterback position because Jordan Allen, Landyn Grant and Andrew Tutt had to miss time this spring due to baseball obligations. Maverick Rowe stepped up, and made the most of his extra practice time and snaps, so Longview will have another quality option this fall.
“Guys have stepped in that we needed to, like Maverick Rowe,” said King. “Three of our older quarterbacks were in baseball, so he took all the snaps for about two weeks, and did a great job. Those guys are back now, so he’s transitioned to the other end to get his snaps, and he’s done it with a great attitude.”
He's not alone because other Lobos on the offensive side have made a name for themselves this spring.
“There have been guys that have really improved,” said King. “A lot of people don’t know about AJ Johnson. I think he’s had a really good spring. His [2021] season was cut short due to an injury. He’ll be a junior running back for us in the fall, and a kid that has a lot of ability.”
“Martin Guerrero on the offensive line, he’ll be a senior that’s gotten bigger, stronger, and more confident,” he added. “Another guy that I didn’t mention was Jacoby Watts. He’s a bright spot for us, as well as Brayden Revis.”
There are also defensive players to watch on Monday, and as the real season approaches later this year.
“Defensive line-wise, [juniors] Xaryus Sheppard and Billy Smith are every day guys,” said King. “They’re going to give you great effort. And we’ve got our entire secondary back. They performed at a high level, which you expect from them.”
NOTES: The Lobos will host Texas High in a scrimmage on Aug. 19, and then open the season on Aug. 26 against McKinney Boyd at McKinney ISD Stadium. After hosting Marshall on Sept. 2, the Lobos visit Tyler Legacy (Sept. 9) and Lufkin (Sept. 16) before returning home to host Lancaster on Sept. 23. After an open date on Sept. 30, the Lobos host Forney on Oct. 7, visit North Mesquite on oct. 14, host McKinney North on Oct. 21, visit Tyler on Oct. 28 and host West Mesquite on Nov. 4