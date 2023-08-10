Longview High School football returned to work this week, and the Lobos plan to showcase their current progress for the 2023 season during an eventful Saturday on campus.
The Lobos won’t play a real game until a 7 p.m. season-opening matchup against McKinney at McKinney ISD Stadium on August 24, but they started inching towards that moment when they hit the practice field in shirts and shorts between Monday and Thursday.
They will continue that trend when they put on their first pads of the year during Friday’s practice and compete in Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. intrasquad scrimmage at Lobo Stadium.
“Starting the football season is always exciting,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “There are always some question marks you have to get answered. [You also have to] see who’s playing and who’s not because there are always some surprises.”
“I’m anxious to see how we hit the other people on Friday,” he added. “That’s when football starts being played. That’s when our growth starts. Then, Saturday could be the first day we have full contact and tackle to the ground. That’s going to be important.”
Longview is positioned for another breakout campaign because the current group of players were prepared when they arrived this week, and there are enough of them for the necessary roster depth for the road ahead.
“We have over 150 kids that are currently in our JV and varsity programs, and are practicing every day,” said King. “Our thing was to start at ground zero, go back and install from a base plan, and try to build each day. We have progressed pretty quickly. I thought our kids did a good job retaining what we did in the spring and over the summer. I thought we showed up in pretty good shape from our summer strength and conditioning program. It’s trying to get the pieces of the puzzle in the right place right now.”
The players’ early buy-in this year will allow growth at different positions, and round out the roster that the team will eventually lean on.
“Our defensive football team is going to be pretty good, our secondary’s got everybody back, and we got great speed on defense,” King said of his first week reactions. “I think offensively, we know what our identity is going to be. Our strong suit should be running the football.”
“We’re still trying to do things that’s gonna [allow] us to play for a while,” he added. “You gotta work on areas [like quarterback and receiver] that you’re not as strong in. We continue to do that, so we can get better, and we’ll be able to use them when we need them.”
Saturday will also be a big day for Longview’s football program because a number of events are taking place. The day will begin with early team photos, and freshmen will participate in the 10:15 a.m. EKG Testing that was donated by current San Francisco 49er offensive tackle Trent Williams and his family.
Following the program scrimmage, there will be a 12:30 p.m. Meet the Lobos pizza party and Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett’s college commitment at the school cafeteria.
“The EKG testing is open to our incoming freshman football players,” said King. “Trent Williams’ family, every year they donate that. We’re able to get 100 kids tested on the EKG.”
“Of course, we’ve got the picture day for everybody,” he added. “Then, we’re going to go scrimmage. And we’re going to have our kickoff pizza party, which is open to the public. We hope Lobo Nation shows up in full force. We’ll recognize our seniors, and eat pizza. At the end of that, it’s going to be a little different this year [because] Buddha Garrett is going to make his commitment announcement.”