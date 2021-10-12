Longview’s five-game win streak might have come to an end with Friday’s 21-16 loss at Highland Park, but the wakeup call has refocused the Lobos.
The team plans on learning from last week’s outing when it plays Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Sherman at Lobo Stadium, and when it chases a playoff berth in the final two district games against McKinney North and Tyler.
“I know our kids played hard enough to win, but we didn’t play smart enough at times and it cost us,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King. “Can’t make mistakes against good teams. We've got to continue to work through that.”
“Our focus [this week] has been on us,” he added. “Doing what we need to be doing and getting ready for the next opponent. We can’t allow one loss to turn into two.”
Before last week, Longview had scored at least 46 points in three of the previous four games, including back-to-back 56-point performances to open district play. The offensive unit followed those high-scoring affairs with only two scores on Friday: Michael Fields’ second quarter field goal and Jordan Allen’s fourth quarter touchdown pass to Taylor Tatum. The Lobos’ offense heated up late, but their three turnovers were too much to overcome.
“It’s four quarters, and our kids are going to fight,” King said. “They’re going to work their tails off. We've just got to eliminate mistakes, and quit putting ourselves in bad situations that are hard to come out of. When we do that, we’re pretty good.”
While the offense wasn’t its usual self on Friday, Longview’s defense continued to limit opponent points. It forced Highland Park’s lowest scoring outing since a 45-21 week one loss to Southlake Carroll. The Lobos also slowed down the Scots with a forced fumble, and Kaden Brooks’ 65-yard pick six on the final play of the third quarter.
“Defensively, we’ve been playing well all year long,” King said. “I thought they did a good job stopping the run, getting pressure on the quarterback, and defending the pass.”
As disappointing as last week’s loss was, Longview knows it needs to quickly regroup because it’s facing an equally motivated Sherman squad that is also coming off a loss. The Bearcats are 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in District 7-5A Division I. They opened district play with a 38-17 win against Wylie East, followed that performance with a 35-17 loss against Highland Park in week six, and used last week’s bye to prepare for Longview.
“They’re a scrappy bunch,” King said of this year’s Sherman team. “They’re very similar to what we are. Watching them on tape, that’s the first thing that pops in your mind.”
Longview knows what to expect this week, and has the right game plan to bounce back.
“Defensively, the goal is slowing their quarterback [Phoenix Grant] down,” King said. “He’s the guy that makes them go. He can run it, throw it and extend plays. Their offensive line is [also] pretty good up front. From an offensive standpoint, we need to handle the front six and be able to run the ball effectively. Their kicking game the last few weeks has [also] been onside kicking and trying to steal possessions, so our kickoff return team will have to be on alert.”
“They’re doing everything they can in Sherman to give themselves a chance to win. We've got to be ready to play on Friday.”