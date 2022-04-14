Longview and Mount Pleasant both entered Thursday night’s District 15-5A baseball meeting on a two-game losing streak, so both teams looked to bounce back.
The home Lobos jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and outscored the Tigers 3-2 in the later innings to earn a much-needed 7-2 win.
They improve their season record to 14-7-1 and their district mark to 4-4, while the Tigers drop to 11-8-3 and 5-4.
“It was a game we had to have,” said Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman. “And the kids went out and earned it.”
Gabe Flores shut down the Mount Pleasant lineup in the top of the first inning when he struck out Braden Duff and Skyler Nelson, and forced Jacob Bristow’s pop-up. Flores didn’t allow a run in his six innings of work, and finished with eight strikeouts and 111 pitches.
Then, Longview’s offense was patient enough in the bottom of the first to walk six times and score four runs. It started with Ronald Woods’ lead-off walk. Taylor Tatum flew out, but Connor Cox followed with a one-out single that moved Woods to second base. Woods and Cox later advanced to third base and scored on different wild pitches to give the home team an early 2-0 lead.
Jordan Allen, Alton Gatson and Drew Flores walked before Dakalon Taylor and Kieffer Doxey recorded back-to-back walks to drive in Allen and Gatson to expand the advantage to 4-0.
Mount Pleasant starting pitcher Keller Thompson only lasted two-thirds of an inning. Bristow ultimately replaced him on the pitcher’s mound, and wrapped up the opening frame with a strikeout.
Gabe Flores struck out two more Mount Pleasant batters in the top of the second, but that didn’t prevent the Tigers from loading the bases. Harrison Wall was hit by a pitch, and both Layne Pinckard and Evan Grissom walked. But, Tucker Gary’s inning-ending catch in left field got the Lobos out of the jam.
Gabe Flores earned Longview’s second single with two outs in the bottom of the second innings, but Bristow kept Longview in check. He struck out two Lobo batters in that frame, and followed that by striking out the side in the third.
Longview broke through for another scoring inning in the bottom of the fourth, and did all their damage with two outs. Tatum was hit by a pitch, and scored the Lobos’ fifth run on Cox’s RBI double. Then, Gabe Flores followed with a RBI single that drove in Cox to make it a 6-0 score.
The Lobos had more scoring up their sleeve in the bottom of the fifth. Gatson was hit by a pitch with no outs, and scored on a fielding error that allowed Taylor to reach base and Drew Flores’ move to third base.
Bristow finished his relief pitching effort with eight strikeouts on 79 pitches, and also drove in Mason McMinn for the first Mount Pleasant run of the night in the top of the seventh. The Tigers added a second score after they loaded the bases when Wall drove in Grissom with a RBI walk.