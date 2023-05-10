Longview was halted in the opening round of the 2021 and 2022 playoffs, but its 2023 squad pressed the right buttons in last week’s bi-district sweep of Porter to advance to its first area round appearance since 2013.
“It’s great,” Longview baseball head coach Jim Goldman said of his program’s breakthrough. “The kids really stepped up last weekend against a really good Porter team.”
Longview lost five of its final six regular season games, but it bounced back in time to upset District 16-5A champ Porter and keep its season alive with a 17-14 record.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Goldman said of his team’s turnaround. “We put the [pitching] machine between 97 and 99 [miles per hour] on the field one day with a left-handed fastball, and then we threw a curveball. By the end of the day, we had one through nine [in the lineup] squaring it up. I really think it helped.”
The Lobos leaned on familiar faces to top their most recent season finishes. They ultimately prevailed 3-2 in game one and 5-4 in game two, and advanced to play 21-10 Corsicana this week.
Jordan Allen currently owns a Longview-best 39 hits, 25 RBIs, 17 doubles and a .402 batting average in 2023.
Ronald Woods joined his teammate in the home run race when his first career shot over the fence occurred in game two, and also boasts a team-best 31 runs. Taylor Tatum, meanwhile, leads the squad with 20 stolen bases.
The Lobos’ pitching staff also continues to succeed because of Cole Ramey (5-3 record), Kieffer Doxey (58 strikeouts) and Campbell Williams (1.81 ERA and three saves).
“We got big [pitching] performances from our starters Cole Ramey and Kieffer Doxey, and [reliever] Campbell Williams came in both games,” said Goldman. “We had [other] big performances from Ronald Woods, Taylor Tatum and Jordan Allen. “[They are] the guys that have been leading us all year.”
Now, the Lobos are preparing for their second-round matchup. They will travel to Corsicana for Thursday’s 7 p.m. game one, and return home for Friday’s 7 p.m. game two. If game three is needed, the teams will head to Rockwall for a noon start on Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to a big series against Corsicana,” said Goldman. “We’re going to have to execute a lot on defense. They’re going to put a lot of pressure on us.”