The Longview Lobos will open the 2021 high school football season against the team that ended their 2020 campaign.
Longview will take on defending Class 5A Division I champion Denton Ryan at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall to open the 2021 season.
Ryan defeated the Lobos 27-9 in the 5A Division I Region II semifinals this past season, and the Raiders went on to capture the state title with a convincing 59-14 win over Cedar Park.
Following the opener, the Lobos will host Marshall on Sept. 3, visit Tyler Legacy on Sept. 10 and then host Bryant, Arkansas on Sept. 17 to close out the non-district slate.
The Lobos will open District 7-5A Division I play against West Mesquite on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Mesquite Memorial Stadium before hosting Wylie East on Oct. 1, visiting Highland Park on Oct. 8 and hosting Sherman on Oct. 15.
Following an open date on Oct. 22, Longview will play another Thursday game on the road - visiting McKinney North on Oct. 28 - before closing out the regular season on Nov. 5 against Tyler.
All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. except for the two Thursday games.
The game against Marshall will be the annual Green Out game, and the game against Bryant, Arkansas will be homecoming for the Lobos. The Wylie East contest will be Little League night, and the contest against John Tyler will be Senior Night.
The Lobos are scheduled to hold spring practice April 26-May 17, with the annual Green and White Spring Game set for 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17.
Longview is scheduled to scrimmage Texas High in Texarkana on Aug. 20, with a time to be determined later.