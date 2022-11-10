Every team aims for a successful start to a playoff run, and this year’s Longview football squad is ready to face a Crosby challenge in Friday’s 7 p.m. Class 5A Division I bi-district game at Lobo Stadium.
“You’re not going to have a playoff run if you can’t win the first one,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of the importance of a strong start to the postseason.
“They’re always hard to get, and this one’s not going to be any different. This is a difficult matchup, but I tell the kids it’s one at a time. You gotta find a way to go 1-0.”
It’s fitting that Longview’s football program is in this position in 2022 because it has been a regular participant in the Texas high school football postseason over the past century, and its 48th playoff appearance begins in the bi-district round like the previous runs.
It took some time for Longview to find its footing in the bi-district round because its first visit ended in a 20-0 loss against Highland Park in 1924, and it would eventually lose 11 of its first 17 playoff openers by the end of 1984.
But, it’s been a completely different story in the near-four decades since because the Lobos have found enough first round fortune to own a current 32-15 all-time record in bi-district action. The Lobos started turning the tide in their favor during a 10-2 stretch between 1985 and 2003.
King was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2004 season, and guided Longview to a 16-2 stretch in opening round games during the first 18 years of his current position. While that’s dominant, King can’t forget the losses.
“The ones we lost, those stick with you forever,” King said of what he remembers most from past bi-district action. “That’s being honest.”
“We’ve had some great ones, and a lot of memorable ones,” he said of the bi-district wins he and Longview have earned together. “Some of those, I don’t remember the score. It got us to the next round. But, those ones you lose, you remember every play. You don’t let go of that. You try not to repeat that.”
Longview has shown during King’s time on the sideline it doesn’t matter the classification level of the competition because it has extended its remarkable run of success during past Class 4A, 5A and 6A postseason visits.
During King’s watch, Longview has also matched up with 13 bi-district opponents that either call Central Texas, East Texas, Southeast Texas, or the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex home, and it has still achieved at least one victory against 12 of them.
The program bounced back from a 2016 loss to Beaumont West Brook by tackling the Bruins in a 2017 win. So, if it gets another shot at South Garland in the future, a similar comeback from the 2005 defeat is likely.
King’s tenure has also seen multiple Rockin’ L bi-district wins against Lufkin (2014, 2015 and 2020), Rowlett (2012 and 2013), and Temple (2011 and 2019), and other first round wins against North Garland (2004), Dallas Adams (2006), Dallas White (2007), Jacksonville (2008), Whitehouse (2009), Belton (2010), Copperas Cove (2018), and Magnolia (2021).
Longview wants to add its 2022 bi-district opponent to that list, but it won’t be easy.
The Lobos may have leaned on their past bi-district experience to march to the 2018 Class 6A Division II state championship, the 2008 and 2009 Class 4A Division I state title games, and both the 2010 Class 5A Division II state semifinal and 2017 Class 6A Division II state semifinal, but they also realize that Crosby has the resume of a team that you’d expect to meet in the later rounds of the postseason.
The Cougars can’t be overlooked because they have produced similar playoff runs in recent years, including a 2020 trip to the Class 5A Division II state championship game, and 2014 and 2021 visits to the Class 5A Division II state semifinal.
“We’re playing a team that’s very good,” King said of Longview’s first round opponent. “Crosby had to battle through injuries [this year], went through a three-game losing streak, and all of sudden they got healthy. Crosby’s got a ton of speed. They like to run the ball and throw play-action, and the quarterback’s dynamic. We got our hands full, and need a good week of prep.”
This year’s Longview players have a lot of playoff experience under their belts because their program has qualified for 22 straight postseasons, but it’s going to take everyone on the roster to overcome the playoff-opening hurdle.
“It’s the whole team,” King said of who needs to step up for his Longview team on Friday.
“You gotta play well in the line of scrimmage,” he continued. “What you do up front from the offensive line to the defensive line in terms of the run game and stopping the [opponent's] run are important. There are going to be guys that we ask to make plays, but it takes everybody to make it happen.”
So, even with the Lobos’ 6-0 record in past home playoff games during the Coach King era, they are still putting in the work for Friday’s outing.
“I’m proud the football team did what it needed to do to earn the home playoff game,” said King.
“Whatever’s happened in the past doesn’t matter,” he said of his program’s home playoff win streak under his leadership. “It’s about what happens this Friday night. It’s what you get done during the week, and what you get done on game night.”