Longview faced Texas High in Friday’s football scrimmage at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium at Grim Park. The Lobos shined when they outscored the Tigers three touchdowns to one in the controlled part, but also didn’t score in the live gameplay portion that included a 7-0 Tigers' first quarter advantage and ultimately a scoreless second period.
The Lobos can build off their Friday success and also have areas to work on as they prepare for Saturday’s regular season opener against Denton Ryan. The inaugural edition of the Jerry Jones Classic has a scheduled 2 p.m. kickoff at the Ford Center in Frisco and will have a nationally televised tape delay NFL Network broadcast on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
“There are things that are encouraging,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his team’s performance on Friday. “I was pleased with our effort and ability to communicate in the control portion.”
“We got out in the live portion and we didn’t do quite as hot, so I guess we need more of that simulated practice,” he also said. “The concerning thing was the amount of penalties we had. We had some that were drive killers. We had a turnover in the red zone on a busted protection that killed a scoring opportunity. Defensively, we gave up too many big plays. Everything you’d probably see with an inexperienced football team in our first scrimmage against another opponent. Where we’re at right now is about what I expected. I do think we have a lot of room for improvement and our kids will work towards that.”
Longview had a strong start to the scrimmage and its performance included notable plays by multiple players. The Lobos’ first drive ended with a DeKalon Taylor touchdown reception and their second offensive possession was wrapped up by an Amarian Hamilton touchdown catch. The defense produced Khylon Sublett’s interception against Texas High’s first-team offense, Dekayron Stanford’s sack and Isailynn Taylor’s pass deflection in shutting out the Tigers in the second quarter and for the majority of the controlled section.
“We still expect those guys to make the plays,” said King. “Defensively, Khylon made a great play on the ball and a lot of things led to that. Everyone’s got to do their job and everybody’s got to be ready to make that play when the time comes.”
“I think you’re going to see that every week out of our football team,” King said of multiple Longview players contributing on Friday. “We got more than one playmaker on offense and defense. There are going to be different guys in different weeks who are going to have to step up and make plays. It’s not always going to be your five-star receiver [Jalen Hale] making every touchdown. He can’t make every catch.”
Longview was tested by a Texas High program that is coming off a season in which it won its first 11 games and advanced to the second round of the postseason. That allowed the Lobos to see how they matched up with a notable team before they faced non-district challenges Denton Ryan, Marshall, Tyler Legacy and Bryant (Arkansas) over the next four weeks, and their six district opponents in the second half of the regular season.
“I wanted to see is if we could hold up in the line of scrimmage, be effective running the football, and connecting on some passes,” King said. “We got big play guys. We’re going to have to make some plays out wide. We did a little bit of all that. Defensively, I thought we did a great job holding them in the control part of the scrimmage.”
“The big thing that concerns me is we didn’t get a first down in the first quarter,” he said. “It wasn’t what you needed, particularly that gauntlet of schedule we’re fixing to face in non-district.
The Lobos will continue to work hard, so it can improve throughout the season and stay on track for its preseason expectations.
“Getting better as a team in all areas and facets,” King said of his team’s focus heading into the final week of preparation before the season starts. “We've got to continue to push. There are things that our football team saw from Texas High that our football team didn’t show them, whether it’s from the offensive or defensive side. There’s a new look that they had to adjust to. How we approach it is we should have an answer for everything that they throw at us.”