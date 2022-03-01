The Longview Lobos knew that they would be hitting the road for 15 days after Monday night’s home baseball game against the Hudson Hornets, and made the most of the event in a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in 13 innings.
Longview improved its season record to 4-0, while Hudson dropped its mark to 4-1-1.
“It was a total team effort,” Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman said. “I couldn’t say enough good things. They all showed up.”
Hudson overcame two early strikeouts in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead in the game. After Gabe Flores earned punch outs during Collin Ross’ and Tyler Dickerson’s at-bats, Collin Pitts reached base with a single to shallow center field, and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Carson Courtney followed with a walk before Remington Roff recorded a two-out RBI single that drove in Pitts’ go-ahead run.
When Longview took its first at-bats in the bottom half of the frame, the Lobos also suffered two early outs. Taylor Tatum struck out before Drew Flores popped out to shallow right center. Gabe Flores finally put the Lobos on base with a triple, but Connor Cox’s flyout to center field prevented an early game-tying run and RBI.
Gabe Flores did extend his streak of two-strikeout innings to four, but his wild pitch with one out and a teammate’s infield throwing error allowed Chandler Spencer to score the road team’s second run of the night after his double in the top of the fourth inning.
Flores ultimately struck out nine Hudson batters in five innings of pitching work, and recorded two hits and the game’s winning run in his six at-bats.
Even with the strong pitching performance and tight score, it took some time for the Longview batters to warm up. The Lobos overcame eight strikeouts against Hudson starting pitcher Carson Courtney in the first six innings, and a lone hit through the first four frames.
The tide started to turn in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jordan Allen recorded a leadoff double to earn Longview’s second hit of the night. He advanced to third base on Alton Gatson’s sacrifice fly to right field, and scored on Jarrett Lewis’ sacrifice groundout to cut Hudson’s lead 2-1.
Longview kept the momentum on its side with a productive bottom of the seventh inning. Gabe Flores started the frame with an aggressive flyout. Cox followed with the second Lobos’ triple of the night, and scored the game-tying run when Allen reached base on a fielder’s choice.
Both Allen and Cox finished with a two-for-five hitting night. Allen earned both an RBI and run, while Cox scored and walked.
The Lobos had a chance to add another run in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately fell short of the goal. Cox drew a one-out walk and Gatson earned a two-out double, but Lewis struck out for the final out of the frame.
But, the home team broke through for the win in the bottom of the 13th inning. Gabe Flores led off the frame with an infield single, Cox followed with a single to center field, and Allen added a RBI single to drive in Flores’ game-winning run.
Longview now turns its attention to back-to-back tournaments. The Lobos will head north to participate in Texarkana’s Border Battle between March 3 and March 5 before traveling south to the Jasper Tournament between March 10 and March 12. They are scheduled to open this weekend’s action with Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. tournament game against Camden (Arkansas) Fairview, and won’t return home until the District 15-5A opener against Hallsville on March 15.
Hudson, on the other hand, will travel to the Lake Belton Tournament between March 3 and March 5.