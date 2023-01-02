CAMDEN, Ark. - The Longview Lobos capped off a 3-0 run through the Camden (Arkansas) Tournament with a pair of wins to earn the tournament title over the weekend.
The Lobos opened with a convincing 62-24 win over the host team, Camden Fairview, and then upended Dermott 77-46 and El Dorado, Arkansas 56-54.
Longview jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter in the title game against El Dorado, building a 30-24 halftime lead.
The Lobos hit 13 of 15 free throws in the contest. Chris Head had nine points and was 7-for-7 from the charity stripe. Kendric Brown led with 11 points. Davis Justice and Robert Blandburg had nine points apiece, Campbell Williams eight and Kendall Mitchell four.
Against Dermott, the Lobos held a 19-13 lead after one quarter, but outscored Dermott 39-23 over the next two quarters to take control.
Mitchell tossed in 21 points to lead the way for the Lobos. Wilder had 12, Williams finished with 11, Blandburg 10, Jaylen Hawley-Lee seven, DaMorrion Williams five, Chris Head four, Justice three and Brian Banks and Kendric Brown two each.
Longview (16-2) will return to district action on Tuesday with a home game against Marshall. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Lobo Coliseum.