The Longview Lobos played at Lobo Coliseum for the first time during the 2021-2022 high school boys basketball season when they hosted the Tatum Eagles on Tuesday night. They entered the night on a four-game losing streak, but returned to their winning ways with a 65-50 victory.
Longview improves its season record to 2-4, and is now 5-1 in battles with Tatum since 2013. Tatum, on the other hand, now holds a 0-2 season record this year.
“It’s really early for both teams,” Longview boys basketball head coach Don Newton said of Tuesday’s early season matchup between his Longview team and Tatum. “It was good for us to add some new guys today, see the ball go in, and have some success. It’s very important for us because we’ve got to continue to grow.”
Isaiah Johnson put the home team on the right track with a pair of three-pointers in the game’s opening quarter. His first triplet gave Longview an early 3-0 lead, and his other early triplet answered a 5-0 Tatum run. Chris Wilder then surged late to record a trio of Longview field goals.
Johnson finished with a game-high 18 points, while Wilder contributed nine.
Amarian Hamilton, Campbell Williams and Kendall Mitchell also made their first quarter attempts as Longview took an 18-10 lead by the end of the period.
That was critical early Longview scoring because Tatum got seven early points from Jayden Boyd and a triplet from Kendall Williams.
Boyd’s late basket with a few seconds left in the frame ended Longview’s 10-0 run, and the Tatum Eagles continued to find success in the opening minutes of the second quarter. They ultimately scored the first eight points of the period to tie the score at 18.
Wilder finally ended Longview’s drought on a free throw attempt with 3:22 left in the first half, and Kingston Gordon added a basket to make it a 21-18 Lobo advantage.
Jordan Chambers answered with a three-pointer to tie the score at 21, but Longview scored nine of the final 14 points of the half to take a 30-25 lead at the break. Johnson drained his third three of the game with 30 seconds left, and Joshua Thomas earned a buzzer-beating shot in the paint.
The momentum stayed on Longview’s side in the early moments of the third quarter. Chris Head drained a shot from beyond the three-point arc, and Hamilton and Jalen Hale knocked down shots to give the Lobos a 37-25 lead.
Ty Bridges’ three and Kendric Malone’s two launched a 10-3 Tatum run, but Longview regrouped and took a 45-35 advantage on Gordon’s three with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Johnson added three more three-pointers in the final quarter to help Longview pull away for a 65-50 win.
Longview now turns its attention to the Lufkin Tourney, which will take place between Thursday and Saturday.
Tatum, on the other hand, will host Marshall on Friday before serving in the same role for next Tuesday’s game against Diboll. Those will be the Eagles’ first two home games of the season.