This year’s Longview football team has already wrapped up a second week of spring drills, and is continuing to find ways to stay focused on the task at hand as both the Green/White Game and the 2023 fall season approach.
“It was a typical week two,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of his program’s most recent work sessions. “We hit a wall on practice number five on Tuesday. The physicality of practice, and [the team] wasn’t very motivated and sloppy, but it [eventually] picked back up.”
The wake-up call came at the right time because Lobo players can still learn from the moment, refocus during their upcoming third week of training, and be ready to take the next step of the season preparation process.
“It’s the typical spring stuff you gotta deal with,” King said of what his team experienced this week. “You’re not playing an opponent, so you gotta [stay] motivated to get better as a player. That’s what some of them had to figure out.”
“It’s gotta be intrinsic motivation,” he added. “You gotta want to get better. If I got to motivate you, how much buy in do you have? Something has to come from within.”
Longview has also faced some early injuries in spring football this year, but it showed enough recovery signs over the past few days to affect its continued progress.
“It’s pretty good,” King said of the overall health of his program’s roster. “There’s nothing that’s serious. There are some bumps and bruises and some sore bodies, but that’s anybody going through spring.”
The Lobos are still without the athletes that play baseball due to this weekend’s Class 5A bi-district opening round playoff series against Porter High School, but their football program did benefit from the return of track athletes this week.
“We don’t have any male athletes still competing in track,” King said of the return of some of his football team's absences. “All the track athletes are back and out there practicing. We’re now missing baseball kids that play football.”
That will set the group up for an important week of work ahead for both players and coaches.
“We’re not going to change what we do,” he added. “We going to get three days after school. Similar format to what we’ve been doing. We’ll show up to practice and let iron sharpen iron. That’s the only way you can approach it this time of year.”
“It’s a fun time of year to go out and coach the basics and fundamentals” he added. “Our biggest opponent is us. It’s been that way since the [2022] season ended. We’re going to focus on the Lobos, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do next week.”
Between that game plan and the continued development of multiple players, you can expect a ready Longview squad when it hits the gridiron for the 5 p.m. spring football game at Lobo Stadium on May 15.
“There have been some pleasant surprises on both sides of the ball,” said King. “The secondary and offensive line have been pretty solid all spring. Our defensive line has had a good week of practice. I thought we made some improvement with the quarterback play and what we’ve done at receiver. And I didn’t mention running backs. My hats off to those guys. We’ve found some players and guys that are going to help us win ball games.”
“It’s a matter of getting everything synced up,” he added. “The good thing is we got one more week of work left. We still got time for guys to show their worth. You gotta bring your lunch pail every day and come to work.”