The arrival of cold weather in East Texas can only mean one thing.
The 2022 high school soccer season is officially underway.
Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill all open the season this week, with the Lobo boys taking to the field first with a home match on Monday.
LONGVIEWThe Lobo boys open the season with a 3 p.m. contest on Monday at the Lobo Soccer Complex against Mesquite Horn. The teams will meet again at 10:15 on Thursday at the Forney Tournament, with the Lobos also taking on South Oak Cliff at 5:15 that evening in an event that continues through Saturday.
The Lady Lobos will compete in the Wylie Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
PINE TREE
The PT boys will host a tournament Thursday through Saturday. Joining the host Pirates in the event will be Palestine, Hallsville, Lindale, Carthage, Whitehouse, Kilgore and Athens. (Look for a complete schedule in Thursday’s Longview News-Journal).
The Lady Pirates will host Lufkin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and then compete in the Keller Fossil Ridge Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
SPRING HILLThe Spring Hill boys open the season on Thursday at the Pittsburg Tournament. The Panthers are schedule to face Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at 4 p.m. on Thursday and then tangle with North Lamar at noon and Pittsburg at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Panthers will play three time in the Kilgore Tournament next weekend, facing Texas High at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, Bullard at 9 a.m. on Friday and Nacogdoches at 9 a.m. on Saturday.