The 2021-2022 high school swim season will wrap up at this weekend’s University Interscholastic League state meet, and the Longview area will be well-represented in the Friday and Saturday Class 5A events at The University of Texas at Austin’s Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
That includes a pair of swimmers from Longview High School, and one competitor from both Hallsville High School and New Diana High School.
Senior Joshko Lipp leads the Lobo pack because he will participate in two state events this weekend, and will join Gardner-Webb University’s swim program after his high school graduation.
He qualified for the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke race for the second straight season, and will also participate in the same boys’ 200-yard individual medley that saw him break a near-20 year school record with a 1:57:00 time. So, he has plenty of confidence heading into his last visit to state.
“It’s fun knowing that this is going to be my last one, and I will leave it all out in the pool,” Lipp said of the opportunity to compete in the last possible swim meet of his high school career.
“Going into state last year, I was super nervous, and I had no idea what to expect,” he added. “This year, I am way more prepared.”
Lipp will be joined by Longview junior Gracie Ponder, who will battle in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle. She has already achieved more than she expected this season, and plans to build on her first appearance at state.
“It’s crazy,” Ponder said of her first advancement to state. “I didn’t think it would happen this year. I was planning on senior year. It’s really nice that I get to do it this year. I’m excited.”
Both swimmers have impressed Longview swim coach Daniel Gonzalez during their current swims to state.
“It feels really good,” Gonzalez said of his program’s two state qualifiers this season. “I’m proud of the fact that we sent [Joshko] in one event last year, and we’re sending him back in two events. [Gracie] being a better student of the sport this year, they’re going to see it. Then, we’re going to put the wheels back on the bus, game plan for next year, and get there again.”
The New Diana Eagles are also making consecutive appearances at the state event. Senior Kaden Sims has been the biggest reason in recent years, as evident by his third straight boys’ 200-yard freestyle berth. The difficult streak is hard to match, but he is still focused on making the most of his final high school competition, and soaking up the entire experience.
“It’s exciting, but it’s also super sad to me,” Sims said of his third advancement to state. “I have been swimming since I was about nine. What really keeps bringing me back to it is the people. You build amazing relationships with people.”
“After this, I’m not going to see my buddies as much,” he continued. “Like Joshko, he’s going off to college for this. I’m super happy for him. But, this is the end of it [for my career].”
The Hallsville Bobcats are in a different boat, but their brightest future is ahead, and you’ll be hearing more from their program over the next couple of years. That starts with Cameron Upchurch, who qualified for the boys’ 100-yard backstroke event as a sophomore this season. Regardless of the level of success at his first trip to state, he is expected to make more splashes in the pool during his final two high school seasons in 2023 and 2024.
“One of the previous swim meets when I beat this senior,” Upchurch said of the moment when he believed he could qualify for state in 2022.
For many of the area qualifiers, they also reached the upcoming state stage because of all the competition they’ve faced in their club careers. That includes Lipp, Sims and Upchurch, who have learned and developed under Longview Metro Aquatics coach Jennifer Lipp.
“It’s thrilling,” Coach Lipp said of what her club program has produced this high school season. “I’ve been able to work with them. We started this team three years ago. They feed off of each other, and are amazing teammates.”