Josh Gonzalez is currently the head athletic trainer at Athletic Performance of Texas in Longview, and recently interviewed for and was selected as the head athletic trainer for actor Michael Chiklis’ upcoming football movie role as real-life Mike Flynt, who returned to college football at the age of 59 to play for the 2007 Sul Ross State football team. Gonzalez will serve in that position when the movie is filmed in Fort Worth over the next four weeks.
“It’s very cool,” said Gonzalez. “I’ve taught nationally and I’ve given a lot of big lectures all over the world. I’ve worked with some really big names as far as companies, like the UFC. I have worked with a lot of professional athletes. But, this will be my first stint to actually work with an actor. The interesting part will be seeing the inner-workings on how a movie set actually works, and how it’s all laid out to film.”
All that experience will prepare Gonzalez for his latest client. He won’t let the celebrity status of Chiklis change how he trains him.
“I’m just going to be me,” Gonzalez said of his work with Chiklis. “I don’t want to change who I am, or portray myself as anybody else. I’m just going to come in like I usually do, have a good training session, respect what he does, and make sure I’m there for him.”
“The fitness business, it’s a service industry,” he continued. “I’m here to serve people. I learned that early on. With that said, I really have to listen to people and understand what they want. I try to the deliver the same enthusiasm and work effort on Day 300 as I did on the first week. I’ll do the same with Chiklis. I want him to have a good time, and get what we need done and what I can do for him.”
Gonzalez, a former Union Grove ISD student, has been a professional athletic trainer for over 10 years. The movie opportunity arose because one of his colleagues is a celebrity trainer.
“It came up really quick,” said Gonzalez. “A really close friend of mine is Brian Nguyen. He is Mark Wahlberg’s trainer. He is kinda like the celebrity coach in California. He and I talked. We both work for the same company, National Academy of Sports Medicine. He called me two weeks ago. Since then, I interviewed with the production company and they said, ‘Yes, you’re the man. Let’s do it.’ Luckily, I have enough staff here [at Athletic Performance of Texas] to take over my load while I’m gone.”
Gonzalez traveled to Fort Worth on Thursday to meet Chiklis, and started organizing the right training plan for him over the next four weeks.
“He’s portraying a 59-year-old athlete that comes back to play football,” Gonzalez said of Chiklis. “That alone is an interesting concept. My goal is to make sure he’s healthy enough to be able to move well, do the scenes, and not get injured. If an injury does come up, I’m there to correct it and adjust it, so he can keep filming.”
“We will be doing regular workouts throughout the whole month, but they’re going to be geared in a way that they’re more corrective and conditioning based, so he feels good with what he’s about to do,” he added. “Then, I'll teach him how a linebacker is supposed to move, and get him to pre-train in those drills. That way when he gets to the field, the body already knows what it’s going to do. That’s what I’m prepping for.”
12-to-15-hour work days are expected once Gonzalez makes it to the movie set, so there will be plenty of time to get everything done as Chiklis’ one-on-one athletic trainer. Some of his responsibilities will include warmups, cool downs and physical therapy.
“When I get there, I gotta do my evaluation of where he is physically,” said Gonzalez. “We’ll go through a full movement screen. That way I can see where his limitations are. From there, I’ll restructure the workout in order to improve the range of motion of those specific limitations.”
“I need to make sure that his body can fire the right muscles when needed,” he added. “After that, we’ll come in and do a post-training session therapy program. And make sure that he feels good, so we can repeat the process daily.”
If everything goes as planned, Gonzalez's training sessions will prepare Chiklis for his latest Hollywood role, and allow the actor to dive into what makes his character.
“I hope he loves what we’re about to do,” Gonzalez said of Chiklis. “I hope he enjoys being on the field, and start to feel what an athlete is like.”