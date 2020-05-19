Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo organizers have canceled the annual event more than a month after declaring it would keep its June date. The rodeo had operated continuously since 1938.
Though Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday set guidelines for rodeos to proceed, including limiting capacity to 25%, Gladewater rodeo officials said those restrictions would have made holding the annual event difficult. The rodeo had been scheduled for June 10-13.
“This has been a heart-breaking decision. It’s been our hope all along to move forward with this year’s rodeo,” Chris Thompson, Gladewater Rodeo Association president, said in a statement. “But we now feel it is in the best interests of participants, fans, vendors, sponsors and volunteers to cancel this year’s event at this time. Primarily, the decision is based on concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and public safety, and the second issue is that we are only allowed to accommodate a 25% crowd capacity. The loss of revenue would be detrimental to the financial future of this great institution.”
Gladewater has hosted some of the nation’s most notable competitors and rodeo royalty, including Don Gay, an eight-time PRCA World Champion Bull Rider; Roy Cooper, the all-time money winner on the PRCA circuit; and Ty Murray, Lane Frost and Jim Shoulders.
Rodeo organizers said purchased tickets will be refunded.
Longview’s PRCA Rodeo, usually held the second week in April, was moved to Sept. 18-19 for its 30th anniversary event.
Elsewhere, Longview’s 27th annual Juneteenth Rodeo has been postponed, but a new date has not been set. And the Panola County Cattlemen’s Association Pro Rodeo will be rescheduled from early May.