Texas is set to hire former Wisconsin and Pitt head coach Paul Chryst as an offensive analyst and special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, according to multiple media reports on Sunday.
The Longhorns recently added two other special assistants to their staff, per multiple reports: former NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and ex-Portland State defensive coordinator Payam Saadat.
Chryst, 57, posted a 19-19 record as the head coach at Pitt from 2012-14. The former Badgers quarterback then took over the head job at Wisconsin in 2015, where he went 67-26 until he was fired after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season. In each of his full seasons as a head coach, he led his team to a bowl game.
Chryst previously was an assistant coach at Wisconsin in 2002 and from 2005-11. He also had stints as an assistant with West Virginia (1989-90), the World League of American Football’s San Antonio Riders (1991-92), Wisconsin-Platteville (1993), the Canadian Football League’s Ottawa Rough Riders (1994), Illinois State (1995), the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders (1996), Oregon State (1997-98, 2003-04) and the San Diego Chargers (1999-2001).
Texas is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl.
COLORADO
Former Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders announced his transfer to Colorado, a move that allows him to join his father and younger brother.
His father, Deion, is the new head coach of the Buffaloes, while Shedeur is the team’s expected starting quarterback.
Shilo Sanders entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 but remained at Jackson State to complete his undergraduate degree this spring.
He confirmed his transfer destination late Saturday night with a glitzy video posted on Twitter that concluded with him wearing a Colorado uniform and the word “COMMITTED.”
Shilo Sanders recorded 20 tackles and one interception in 2022 in seven games, one season removed from collecting four picks, two forced fumbles and 39 tackles en route to earning second-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors.
He spent his first two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to play for his father.
Deion Sanders inherited a program at Jackson State that went 4-8 in 2019, the season before his arrival. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member quickly turned around the Tigers with 11-2 and 12-1 seasons from 2021-22 before landing the Colorado job.
The Buffs are coming off a 1-11 season under Karl Dorrell (fired after an 0-5 start) and interim coach Mike Sanford.
MICHIGAN STATE
Former Michigan State coach Denny Stolz died on Thursday, the school announced. He was 89.
No cause of death was revealed.
Stolz also coached Division I schools Bowling Green and San Diego State while compiling a 91-77-2 record in 15 seasons.
Stolz was Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1974 in his second season leading the Spartans. The team finished 7-3-1 and recorded a memorable 16-13 victory over No. 1 Ohio State.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Stolz and his family,” former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement. “I got to know Denny over the years as head coach and always enjoyed our time together. I invited him to practices and he attended games for many years at Spartan Stadium. He really enjoyed seeing his former players at our golf outings. He was a true Spartan.”
Stolz went 19-13-1 in three seasons with Michigan State. He resigned in March 1976 when requested after the school was placed on three years NCAA probation for recruiting and fundraising violations.
Stolz resurfaced at Bowling Green and went 56-45-1 over nine seasons from 1977-85. He won Mid-American Conference titles in 1982 and 1985 and was named league Coach of the Year both times.
Stolz departed for San Diego State and guided the program to the 1986 Western Athletic Conference title and the school’s lone Holiday Bowl appearance. He again was named conference Coach of the Year, but the Aztecs won just eight games over the next two seasons. Stolz was fired with a 16-19 overall record and reassigned to be the school’s men’s golf coach.
San Diego State didn’t win or share another football title until the Rocky Long-led program shared the Mountain West crown in 2012 with Boise State and Fresno State.
CINCINNATI
Former Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson announced that he is transferring to Cincinnati.
He shared the news on Instagram, showing a photo taken inside the Cincinnati sports medicine building with the caption, “Today I woke up a Bearcat.”
Henderson becomes the third player to make the move from Gainesville to Cincinnati this offseason, following quarterback Emory Jones and defensive back Jordan Young.
In the 2022 season, Henderson started 11 games. He led the Gators with 38 catches and was third on the team in receiving yards with 410, adding two touchdowns.
Over his three seasons with Florida, he played in 35 games and caught 73 passes for 835 yards and five touchdowns.
A Miami native, Henderson was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 10 wide receiver in the Class of 2020.
UTAH
Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2024 and the brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, committed to Utah.
The younger Wilson is the No. 22-ranked quarterback in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. He also held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Miami and Oregon.
The Draper, Utah native chose the Utes over rival BYU, where Zach Wilson grew his stock as an NFL prospect. Zach Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Jets, but he enters his third season No. 2 on the depth chart behind newly acquired Aaron Rodgers.
Isaac Wilson is listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds. He is entering his senior year at Corner Canyon High School.
GEORGIA
Georgia landed four-star tight end Jaden Reddell, the third-best recruit out of the state of Missouri in the Class of 2024.
Reddell is also considered the third-best tight end in the class and the No. 55 overall recruit, per the 247Sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Reddell chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Arizona State and Arkansas, among 41 offers.
Reddell caught 49 passes for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Mo.
Reddell pads Georgia’s No. 1 ranking in the Class of 2024, which also includes a commitment from No. 1 overall recruit QB Dylan Raiola.