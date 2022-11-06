MANHATTAN, Kan. – Keondre Coburn forced a fumble and Jaylan Ford recovered to preserve a 34-27 win for No. 24 Texas against No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Bijan Robinson ran for 209 yards on 30 carries and Xavier Worthy scored two touchdowns for the Longhorns. Texas improves to 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in the Big 12.
Robinson ran 36 yards for his 12th rushing touchdown of the season to put Texas up 7-0 on their first drive of the game.
On their second series of the game, the Longhorns put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive, which ended with a Roschon Johnson nine-yard touchdown run to put Texas up 14-7.
Xavier Worthy scored the Longhorns third touchdown of the game with a 13 yard catch from Quinn Ewers.
After a Jaylan Ford interception, Ewers found Worthy again to put Texas up 31-10 at halftime. • The touchdown catch was the 100th reception of his career for Worthy, who became the fastest Longhorn to 100 catches, one game faster than Roy Williams. The touchdown catch was the 21st touchdown reception for Worthy in 21 career games.
Kansas State scored 14 unanswered points to get within a touchdown score at 31-24.
Bert Auburn kicked through a 29-yard field goal to put Texas up 34-24.
With 24 seconds to go in the fourth quarter and Kansas State driving at the Texas 39-yard line, Keondre Coburn forced a fumble and Jaylan Ford recovered for Texas.
The Longhorns will host TCU on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.