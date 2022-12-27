Field Level Media
TEXAS 97, A&M-COMMERCE 72: Marcus Carr tied a career high with 41 points and also tied a school record with 10 3-pointers as No. 6 Texas defeated Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72 on Tuesday in Austin in the Longhorns’ final tune-up for Big 12 Conference play.
Carr was the story in the first half, scoring 33 of his points and canning a career-high and school-record eight 3-pointers before halftime while outscoring Texas A&M-Commerce by himself.
Carr is the first Texas player to score at least 40 points in a game since Reggie Freeman racked up 43 in December 1996.
Freshmen Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris scored 16 and 12 points, respectively, in the Longhorns’ fifth straight win. Texas played its fourth game without coach Chris Beard, who is suspended indefinitely after being arrested on a felony domestic assault charge on Dec. 12.
C.J. Roberts led Texas A&M-Commerce (4-10) with 20 points, and Tommie Lewis added 19 off the bench. Kalen Williams and Demarcus Demonia scored 10 each.
The Longhorns (11-1) were up 14-5 after a three-point play by Timmy Allen at the 15:59 mark and then went nearly six minutes without scoring while allowing Texas A&M-Commerce to tie the game at 14-14. Texas missed seven shots and had four turnovers during that stretch, which ended when Allen’s second-chance jumper put the Longhorns back on top at 16-14.
The Longhorns eventually forged a 15-point advantage with 1:52 to play on Carr’s seventh 3-pointer and extended the lead to 47-29 at the break when he poured in his eighth with 41 seconds remaining.
Carr’s 33-point first-half output was the most in Texas basketball history for an opening half and tied a mark for any period, tying Jim Krivacs, who scored 33 points in the second half of a game in 1978. Carr was 8 of 11 on 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and 11 of 15 from the floor.
Williams and Roberts led the Lions with six points each in the half.
The Longhorns stretched their lead to 32 points on Carr’s final two points, from the free-throw line, with 3:40 to play.
TEXAS TECH 110, S.C. STATE 71: Kevin Obanor scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 23 minutes on Tuesday night as Texas Tech topped 100 points for the third straight game in a 110-71 nonconference rout of South Carolina State in Lubbock.
Four other players scored in double figures for the Red Raiders (10-2). Daniel Batcho made all six of his field-goal attempts and tallied 17 points. De’Vion Harmon added 14 points and seven assists, while Pop Isaacs also hit for 14 points. Jaylon Tyson chipped in 13.
Texas Tech got pretty much any shot it wanted most of the game against the 2-13 Bulldogs and made most of them. The Red Raiders finished at 64.4 percent from the field, sinking 14 of 28 3-pointers, and probably would have reached 100 points a lot sooner had they not missed 13 of their 33 foul shots.
Raquan Brown scored 17 points to pace South Carolina State, which combined an inability to make shots with an inability to get stops. The Bulldogs made just 40.3 percent of their shots from the field and allowed Texas Tech to average more than 1.5 points per possession.
It got lopsided early. The Red Raiders didn’t even need five minutes to establish a double-figure lead, opening up a 16-6 advantage at the 15:10 mark of the first half on two free throws by Robert Jennings.
The cushion swelled to 20 when Batcho canned a foul shot with 6:48 remaining in the first to make it 37-17, and the lead simply kept growing as Texas Tech converted with ease against an outmatched opponent.
The Red Raiders increased the margin to 26 on two different occasions before settling for a 59-36 advantage at halftime after Brown beat the buzzer with a driving layup.
Obanor sank a pair of foul shots with 13:19 remaining in the game to boost the advantage to 30 for the first time at 77-47. Lamar Washington’s layup at the 2:55 mark put Texas Tech over the 100-point mark.
TEXAS A&M 64, NORTHWESTERN STATE 52: Henry Coleman III scored a season-high 24 points and collected seven rebounds to help Texas A&M rally for a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night in nonconference play at College Station.
Tyrece Radford added 21 points and matched his season best of 10 rebounds as Texas A&M (7-5) overcame a 15-point, first-half deficit to end a two-game skid.
Isaac Haney scored 16 points for Northwestern State (8-5), which lost its third straight game. Demarcus Sharp recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Ja’Monta Black also had 15 points.
The Aggies were 21 of 27 from the free-throw line, while the Demons were just 3 of 9.
Texas A&M shot 42 percent from the field but was a shaky 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Aggies owned a 45-30 rebounding advantage and held a 36-6 edge in points in the paint.
Northwestern State made just 30 percent of its shots and was 13 of 40 from behind the arc.
Radford scored the final basket of the first half and the Aggies followed with the initial nine points of the second half.
A basket by Coleman gave Texas A&M its first lead of the game at 34-33 with 18:11 remaining. Wade Taylor IV buried a 3-pointer to cap the run with 17:19 left and make it a four-point advantage.
Radford’s three-point play gave the Aggies a 42-36 lead with 15:59 to play before Haney and Black made 3-pointers to knot the score.
Radford scored another basket with 12:57 left to start a 10-3 run. Taylor capped it with two free throws to give Texas A&M a 52-45 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
Coleman’s putback pushed the lead to 58-48 with 4:35 remaining.
Jalen Hampton split two free throws with 3:11 left to end a Demons scoring drought of 6:28.
Dexter Dennis scored on an alley-oop dunk to give Texas A&M a 60-49 lead with 2:16 left. Twenty seconds later, Greedy Williams knocked down a 3-pointer to end Northwestern State’s string of 12 consecutive missed shots over 7:43.
Radford and Coleman scored layups as the Aggies took a 12-point lead and closed it out.
Haney (13 points), Black (nine) and Sharp (nine) combined for 31 first-half points as Northwestern State held a 33-28 lead. Coleman (16) and Radford (eight) scored 24 of Texas A&M’s points.
Sharp and Black made treys to cap an 8-0 burst as Northwestern State held its largest lead at 27-12 with 9:04 remaining in the first half.