Football recruits from around the state will sign national letters of intent next Wednesday, but the 2024 class is also in the spotlight.
On Thursday, Pine Tree High School standout Dealyn Evans got a visit from University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Evans has given a verbal pledge to Texas A&M, but also holds offers from Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Auburn, Kansas State, Cal, SMU, Houston, Washington, TCU, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, UTSA, Florida and Florida State.
Check out the weekend edition of the Longview News-Journal Saturday or Sunday for our first #bEASTTexas recruiting notebook - a weekly feature that will chronicle the best 2024 (and beyond) football players from East Texas as they go through the recruiting process.