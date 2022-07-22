The Longview 10U All-Star Team has stormed through the summer season and is ready to represent Texas in the 2022 Dixie Youth Baseball Division I AAA World Series at Lumberton, North Carolina’s Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex between August 6 and 11.
The Longview Boys Baseball Association program leaned on its 12-man roster to earn a perfect 10-0 record in the qualifying rounds between June 17 and July 9.
Now, it will compete in a world series field that also includes teams from Virginia, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina, Alabama, and the host town of Lumberton, North Carolina.
“What’s most exciting about it is how long we’ve been together,” said Longview 10U All-Star Team head coach Will Payne. “The core group of these kids have been together since they were seven years old, and they’ve been trying to do this for that long. So proud of them for all the work that they put in, and everything they’ve done. They deserve it.”
The list of contributors includes shortstop, utility player and pitcher Carson Payne, third baseman, utility player and pitcher Camden Estes, second baseman, outfielder and pitcher Parker Manshack, catcher, outfielder and pitcher Ethan Cummings, centerfielder and pitcher Logan Biddle, third baseman and pitcher Mason Hackler, outfielder and pitcher Jaelon Brooks, second baseman and outfielder Justice Dean, outfielders J D Hardeman and Jacob Hamilton, first baseman Bryson Mims, and catcher Markavion Mumphrey.
“The pitching performances are always good,” Payne said of his team. “The offense’s performances have been excellent too, and all of them defensively have done so good.”
The team started its run with a 17-4 win against Marshall All-Stars 10U on June 17, and added back-to-back 15-7 and 15-0 wins against Hallsville 10U Baseball All-Stars on June 18 and 19.
The shutout streak extended to three after a 4-0 win against the Palestine All-Stars on July 2 and a 10-0 victory against 10U Paris All-Stars 2022 on July 3. The Longview 10U All-Star Team finally allowed runs to Corsicana All-Stars 10U in its second game of the day, but still pulled out a 10-2 win.
Overcoming that hurdle helped Longview hold off 10U Paris All-Stars 2022 for an 8-7 victory on July 4. The team then wrapped up Independence Day with a 17-2 win against the Palestine All-Stars.
That set up a matchup with Livingston All-Stars 10U. Longview ultimately completed the sweep with an 18-9 win on July 8 and an 8-5 win on July 9.
In the middle of all that, the team found out that the five-month-old baby cousin of player Mason Hackler died in his sleep. Very quickly, the group decided to play the rest of the all-star season for him.
“We’ve dedicated this all-star season to [Justin Franco],” said Payne. “They play with a Baby J sticker on their helmet with wings. It was a real sad deal, and the kids have been very supportive in playing for Baby J. That’s been a key to the success of this team. I feel like God’s been behind all this.”
That extra motivation will still play a factor as the Longview 10U All-Star Team prepares to play Virginia in the world series opener. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 6.
If Longview earns the early victory, it will play the winner of the North Carolina/Tennessee game at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 7. On the other hand, a loss in the opener would set up a must-win matchup against the loser of the North Carolina/Tennessee game at 1 p.m. on the same day.