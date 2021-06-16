The David Bailiff Elite Prospect Football Camp circuit has made stops around Texas over the last month and finally arrived at Longview High School’s Lobo Stadium and Turf Room on Tuesday afternoon. The series of player training events is named for former Rice and Texas State head football coach and current Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff. He enjoyed watching everyone’s effort and productivity on Tuesday.
“We’ve got some elite guys that were at this camp,” said Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff. “I’d pop in on their 40 times and their five-10-fives. I was very impressed with the competitiveness and how they worked together. It was a good camp. I love young men that work hard and smile. That’s what every one of these campers did.”
Participants traveled from all over East Texas and as far away as the Metroplex and Louisiana. People were able to learn from and train with college coaches if they were entering the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades or freshman year of college during the 2021-2022 school year or if they’re a current college student.
“If you learn one thing,” Bailiff said of his goal for the athletes that trained at Tuesday’s event. “If you learn one technique that you can help your high school with, then we’ve succeeded.”
A number of Longview area football players attended the event and they definitely learned from the coaches. That included Longview 2022 defensive lineman Leonard Epps and Pine Tree 2022 cornerback Tylur Neal, who both thought the event was worth their time.
“This is a great opportunity and I think this is going to help me a lot,” said Neal. “They told me to be more physical. Open my base up a lot.”
One of the benefits was spending time with college coaches. The athletes were given feedback after their drills, and learned about factors that increase recruiting odds and what is expected from players that reach the college level.
“It felt pretty good,” Epps said of working with the college football coaches on Texas A&M University-Commerce’s staff. “They know what they’re talking about. I can take what they tell me and actually use it more.”
Bailiff also shared some great advice for all the players that are actively pursuing college football opportunities.
“The secret to success is keep that transcript up and don’t just make a highlight tape,” he said. “We’re going to watch everything.”