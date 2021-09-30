Longview High School senior baseball player and University of Houston baseball commit Gabriel Flores found out in July that he qualified for The New Balance Future Stars Series Main Event at New York’s Citi Field. The invite-only event features top North American high school baseball players in a trio of games between Friday Oct. 1 and Sunday Oct. 3.
“It’s huge for Longview baseball,” said Longview head baseball coach Jim Goldman. “With that said, Gabe has put in the work. He has done everything right. He has played pretty much year-round since his sophomore year. The last couple of years, he started pitching. He’s great in the weight room, and his arm strength is really elevated.”
Flores will be one of eight current Texas high school baseball players in the event, and one of three from The Lone Star State on the Black Team. He will suit up as a right-handed pitcher, and be a teammate of Smithson Valley outfielder Kasen Wells and Lake Travis right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson.
The Blue Team features five other athletes from Texas: Georgetown second baseman Zack Zavala, Boerne right-handed pitcher Cole Phillips, Round Rock Cedar Ridge catcher Bryson Dudley, The Woodlands Christian Academy outfielder Carson Queck, and Lake Travis right-handed pitcher Pierce George.
“It felt great to be able to classify myself along with some of the big-name guys that you hear about all the time,” said Flores.
Flores has enjoyed plenty of success as a pitcher, a hitter and an outfielder throughout his high school baseball career.
As a junior, he finished with a 4-1 record, 38 strikeouts, 18 walks and a 2.10 ERA in 30 innings as a pitcher, a .407 batting average, 28 RBIs, five home runs, five doubles and three triples as a hitter, and seven steals in seven attempts as a baserunner.
As a sophomore in the COVID-shortened 12-game 2020 season, he earned 16 strikeouts and a 1-0 record in 11 innings as a pitcher, plus a .400 batting average, 10 RBIs, one home run and one double as a hitter.
As a freshman, he recorded a 4.33 ERA, two saves and an 0-1 record as a pitcher, plus a .320 batting average.
Even with Flores' versatility on the baseball diamond, he is only scheduled to serve as a relief pitcher for the Black Team in Friday’s game, which has a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time and 6:05 p.m. Central Time.
Anyone who’s watched him in Longview knows that he’s put in the necessary time and effort to prepare for the role.
“I’ve always been an outfielder,” said Flores. “I really had to tweak some things and get in the mental side of pitching. I’ve always thought as a hitter. I had to work on some pitches and movements, and change my approach.”
Flores also plans on leaning on his past playing experience at Texas A&M’s Blue Bell Park, University of Houston’s Darryl & Lori Schroeder Park, and Sam Houston State’s Don Sanders Stadium to make the most of and settle in to his first game at a major league ballpark.
“I definitely think it will help,” Flores said of his past game experience at college venues. “I’ve been on a pretty big stage before and been in front of a lot of people.”
“I’ve played in a few college stadiums, but there is going to be no experience like playing in a major league park and being on the dirt where guys do this for a living.”