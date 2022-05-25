Longview High School and Carthage High School have two of the most accomplished football resumes in the state, and both received statewide recognition in the form of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s list of “Top 10 TXHSFB Coaching Jobs” this week.
Longview broke on the scene with the 1937 state championship, and added the 2018 state title during an active 21-year postseason streak and state runner-up finishes during the 1997, 2008 and 2009 seasons.
“The biggest draw here is the community support,” Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper said about Longview in the top 10 article. “There are few fan bases in Texas high school football like Lobo Nation. As a one-school ISD in a pretty big city, you have a lot of advantages as far as talent pool is concerned. Facilities are very nice and you can win at the highest level. And if you do win at the highest level, you’ll never buy a meal in town again.”
Current head coach John King has played a major role in Longview’s 21st century resurgence. The Lobos have earned 12 double-digit win seasons during his first 18 years, and finished five campaigns with nine wins and one season with eight. They have also earned a 106-25 record over the past 10 seasons.
“I was having a conversation about bleacher repair,” King said of when he heard about the top 10 coaching job list. “I said, ‘I ain’t got one of the top 10. I got the best job in Longview working with these Lobos.’ It’s a one-high school district located in East Texas. We got great athletes and community support, excellent facilities, an administration that understands the importance of athletics, and some hard-nosed kids that love to play the game.”
Carthage produced a successful program for decades before it finished the 1991 season as a state runner-up.
“Long known as a program with talent that underachieved, Carthage is now a household name in the state with eight state championships since 2008,” Dave Campbell’s Texas high school football insider Matt Stepp said of Carthage. “A 4A-Division II program in East Texas, Carthage boasts some of the best facilities in the state along with access to per capita some of the best talent anywhere in talent-rich East Texas.”
While the 1991 run fell short of a title, the Bulldogs would top that with eight crowns after the 2007 hire of Scott Surratt. They have also reached 11 state semifinals and 15 postseasons in the era.
“It’s always good to see Carthage on a list like that,” said Surratt. “That’s very special.”