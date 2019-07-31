The Longview Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will host its annual banquet on Saturday at Maude Cobb Activity Center in Longview.
This will be the 16th anniversary of the event and this is one of the nation’s most successful events. This year should be no different as this group always puts on a quality show. This organization has been working in East Texas since the early 2000’s putting together record breaking events since its inception. An excerpt from the organization below gives the public an overview of what Delta is all about.
“Delta Waterfowl is committed to strengthening North America’s waterfowl hunting culture through its mentoring hunting program and public-policy and advocacy work. All of these efforts are done with a single guiding vision – to secure the future of waterfowl and waterfowl hunting across North America. We are also committed to continuing our legacy by putting that research to work producing more ducks for duck hunters. We’re also committed to educating the next generation of waterfowl hunters, because hunters are the backbone of conservation.”
Delta Waterfowl is the oldest waterfowl organization in North America and was founded in 1911 by James Ford Bell. In the 1930’s, Bell instituted a graduate program for research and waterfowl management practices. The mission of Delta is to provide knowledge, leaders, and science based solutions that efficiently conserve waterfowl. Their vision is to secure the future of waterfowl and waterfowl hunting.
To show the commitment to youth the group always has a gun giveaway that youth only can win. This year the youth only drawing is 20 guns. There is usually around 200 kids running and laughing all over Maude Cobb, checking out all the vendor and sponsor displays. The focus on the youth is exhibited by Delta’s annual scholarship giveaway. Each year money raised from the banquet will be used for area high schools toward college scholarships.
The raffles and drawings are awesome and appeal to differing hunting types. Delta puts together several major prize packages that are tailored for specific hunting types. These packages are always extravagant and highly sought after. These raffle and door prizes have everything needed for a complete hunting experience. Blinds, clothing, boats and of course guns. Delta has given away some incredible packages in the past and this year will not disappoint.
Doors open at 5L30 p.m. with refreshments and a catfish/chicken dinner by Catfish Express will be served starting at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are available at Cavenders.
For general or table information call Julio Arriola (903) 399-2900.