The 2021 high school football season in East Texas produced memorable team and individual performances.
The All East Texas Football Team recognizes the best of the best from the 2021 season from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald and Panola Watchman. Check out the full list — from the MVPs to honorable mentions — right here.
Offensive MVP
Brandon Tennison
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Tennison continued to put up video-game numbers in his senior season, completing 255 of 381 passes for 3,877 yards with 36 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns on 88 carries. He finished his career with 8,139 passing yards, 78 touchdowns and 26 interceptions while completing 523 of 817 passes. Tennison added 344 carries for 1,856 yards and 19 touchdowns
Defensive MVP
Matthew Burton
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Burton racked up more than 100 tackles for the third straight season and reached double figures in sacks for the second year in a row. His senior totals were 133 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 51 quarterback pressures, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles, and that followed seasons of 104 tackles and 17 sacks as a junior and 111 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore. Burton saw action as a freshman for the Buckeyes and finished his career with 372 tackles, 63 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, 137 quarterback pressures, two fumble recoveries and six forced fumbles
Coach of the Year
Alan Metzel
School: Gilmer
By the numbers: Metzel led Gilmer to a 14-2 record and to its second straight trip to the Class 4A Division II state championship game ... The Buckeyes, who were also 14-2 under Metzel in his first season back in 2020, lost to Carthage in the final non-district game of 2021 and then got on a major roll - outscoring five district opponents by a combined 244-55. The Buckeyes knocked off Mexia (71-14), Caddo Mills (68-31), Van (56-36), Pleasant Grove (36-15) and Celina (27-7) in the playoffs before falling to China Spring (31-7) in the title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Connor Cuff
School: Carthage
By the numbers: Cuff played in just one half of games several times while either splitting time with another QB or because of Bulldog blowouts, but he still completed 161 of 287 passes for 2,203 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 129 rushing yards and one TD. In his varsity debut, he passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns in one half. He threw four touchdown passes in four games, had a couple of three TD passing games and tossed two TD passes three other times
Defensive newcomer of the Year
Willie Nelson
School: Longview
By the numbers: Nelson made a good impression early, recording nine tackles in the second game of the season against rival Marshall. He finished the year with 76 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two defensive touchdowns. He had two interceptions in the final regular season game against Tyler, and then picked off three passes in a first-round playoff game against Magnolia. He also had an interception and eight tackles in a playoff game against Lancaster.
First team
Offense
KENDRIC MALONE
- Position: Quarterback
- Team: Tatum
- By the numbers: 2,229 passing yards and 29 touchdowns; 638 rushing yards and 17 TD; Holds school records for passing yards in a season and career, passing TD in a season and career, rushing TD in a game and total TD in a career
J.Q. DAVIS
- Position: Running back
- Team: Marshall
- By the numbers: 232 carries, 1,502 yards, 11 TD; 20 catches, 211 yards, 2 TD
DAVIN RIDER
- Position: Running back
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 235 carries, 2,286 yards, 28 TD 10 catches, 145 yards
D.J. FEASTER
- Position: Running back
- Team: Waskom
- By the numbers: Averaged 16.7 yards per carry; 84 carries, 1,408 yards, 22 TD; 11 catches, 151 yards, 2 TD
J'KOBY WILLIAMS
- Position: Running back
- Team: Beckville
- By the numbers: 114 carries, 1,385 yards, 21 TD; 25 catches, 524 yards, 8 TD; Threw one TD pass
JALEN HALE
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 50 catches, 1,154 yards, 14 TD; 4 carries, 34 yards
ROHAN FLUELLEN
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Gilmer
- By the numbers: 88 catches, 1,420 yards, 11 TD; 11 carries, 60 yards, 2 TD; 2 KR for TD
MONTREL HATTEN
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Carthage
- By the numbers: 61 catches, 1,054 yards, 14 TD; 1 punt return for TD
C.J. GILBERT
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Daingerfield
- By the numbers: 63 catches, 1,167 yards, 17 TD
G'BRAYLON POLLEY
- Position: Fullback
- Team: Gladewater
- By the numbers: 109 carries, 588 yards, 14 TD
TYLER BRYAN
- Position: Tight end/H-Back
- Team: Beckville
- By the numbers: Graded out at 87 percent with 83 pancakes; Caught 12 passes for 221 yards and 3 TD
JAX NORMAN
- Position: Line
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: Started at 3 positions and graded out at 90 percent with 65 knockdowns
ZACK CARLISLE
- Position: Line
- Team: Carthage
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent with 35 knockdowns
ALEX CERVANTES
- Position: Line
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: Key blocker for team that rushed for more than 3,000 yards and also had a 2,000-yard passer
BRAYDEN CLINTON
- Position: Line
- Team: Gilmer
- By the numbers: Graded out at 91 percent with 55 pancakes
JOHN HESTER
- Position: Line
- Team: Hawkins
- By the numbers: Graded out at 97 percent with 72 knockdowns
Defense
JESSE FAIRCHILD
- Position: Line
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 41 tackles, 2 sacks, 5 TFL
GIANCARLOS RIASCOS
- Position: Line
- Team: Carthage
- By the numbers: 72 tackles,12 TFL, 15 QB pressures, 8 sacks, 8 QB hits
TORAMI DIXON
- Position: Line
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 103 tackles, 18 TFL, 4 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 55 QB pressures, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 defensive TD
DRENNAN (TREY) FITE
- Position: Line
- Team: Tatum
- By the numbers: 63 tackles, 11 TFL,3 sacks, 6 QB knockdowns, 7 QB pressures, 1 fumble recovery
LADANTE JOHNSON
- Position: Line
- Team: Daingerfield
- By the numbers: 113 tackles, 9 sacks, 24 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 15 QB pressures, 4 PBU, 2 defensive TD
DALLAS DIXON
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Pine Tree
- By the numbers: 100 tackles, 7 TFL, 8 QB pressures, 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles
JEREMIAH ROUGELY
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 66 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 1 blocked kick
KIP LEWIS
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Carthage
- By the numbers: 119 tackles, 22 TFL, 4 QB pressures, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception
DEE LEWIS
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Daingerfield
- By the numbers: 141 tackles, 1 sack, 15 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions, 2 QB pressures, 3 PBU, 1 defensive TD
CHRISTIAN BATES
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Pittsburg
- By the numbers: 116 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 interceptions
TA'DARION BOONE
- Position: Back
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 90 tackles, 2 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 PBU, 1 interception, 1 blocked kick
CHRIS ERVIN
- Position: Back
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 95 tackles, 5 PBU, 3 interceptions
CAYDEN FORTSON
- Position: Back
- Team: Sabine
- By the numbers: 62 tackles, 6 interceptions, 2 defensive TD, 4 PBU, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
AERYN HAMPTON
- Position: Back
- Team: Daingerfield
- By the numbers: 74 tackles, 9 interceptions, 6 defensive TD, 11 PBU, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble
JACKSON RICHARDSON
- Position: Back
- Team: Tatum
- By the numbers: 118 tackles, 6 PBU, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TFL, 1 QBP, 2 blocked FG, 2 blocked punts, 1 punt return for TD, 1 KOR for TD
BUCK BUCHANAN
- Position: Kicker
- Team: Marshall
- By the numbers: 31-33 PAT, 10-16 FG, 43 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs
BUCK BUCHANAN
- Position: Punter
- Team: Marshall
- By the numbers: 41-yard net average on 41 punts
DOMAR ROBERSON
- Position: Return Specialist
- Team: Marshall
- By the numbers: 2 KOR for TD, 1 punt return for TD
D.J. ALLEN
- Position: Utility
- Team: Gladewater
- By the numbers: Completed 50 of 109 passes for 741 yards; Carried 109 times for 1,008 yards and 10 TD; Had 12 catches for 288 yards; Recorded 24 tackles on defense
Second team
Offense
ANDON MATA
- Position: Quarterback
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 145 of 245, 2,599 yards, 35 TD, 5 interceptions; 40 carries, 420 yards, 13 TD
TAYLOR TATUM
- Position: Running back
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 738 rushing yards, 6 TD; 6 catches, 85 yards, 3 TD
TABER CHILDS
- Position: Running back
- Team: Harleton
- By the numbers: 212 carries, 1,609 yards, 21 TD; 15 catches, 176 yards, 1 TD
D.CO WRIGHT
- Position: Running back
- Team: Daingerfield
- By the numbers: 189 carries, 1,678 yards, 19 TD; 10 catches, 175 yards
ASHTON HAYNES
- Position: Running back
- Team: Gilmer
- By the numbers: 168 carries, 1,262 yards, 25 TD; 32 catches, 414 yards, 3 TD
BRENNAN FERGUSON
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Spring Hill
- By the numbers: 60 catches, 1,142 yards, 17 TD
JERMAINE RONEY
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 46 catches, 802 yards, 12 TD
GEREMIAH SMITH
- Position: Receiver
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 35 catches, 833 yards, 15 TD
KENDALL WILLIAMS
- Position: Receiver
- Team: Tatum
- By the numbers: 56 catches, 1,085 yards, 15 TD
TESEAN HAMILTON
- Position: Fullback
- Team: Waskom
- By the numbers: 134 carries, 1,044 yards, 16 TD
DEALYN EVANS
- Position: Tight end/H-back
- Team: Pine Tree
- By the numbers: 4 catches, 42 yards, 1 TD; Key blocker for the Pirates
TONY NATERA
- Position: Line
- Team: Spring Hill
- By the numbers: Graded out at 96 percent with 72 pancakes and no sacks allowed
OSBALDO AVENDANO
- Position: Line
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent with 56 pancakes
CONNER HUBBARD
- Position: Line
- Team: Sabine
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent
ZACH SHIPP
- Position: Line
- Team: Gladewater
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent for an offense that rushed for 3,391 yards and passed for 1,137 yards
EZEQUIEL VASQUEZ
- Position: Line
- Team: Waskom
- By the numbers: Graded out at 92 percent with 43 pancakes and 71 knockdowns
Defense
CORTAVION MCMILLAN
- Position: Line
- Team: Hallsville
- By the numbers: 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 TFL, 1 forced fumble
DERECK BORDA
- Position: Line
- Team: Gilmer
- By the numbers: 96 tackles, 6 sacks, 10 TFL
ALEX CHAVEZ
- Position: Line
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 45 tackles, 7 sacks, 8 TFL
TERRELL WILLIAMS
- Position: Line
- Team: Pittsburg
- By the numbers: 73 tackles, 19 TFL, 6 sacks
CALVIN MASON
- Position: Line
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 89 tackles, 15 TFL, 24 QB pressures, 1 sack
DEVEAN ISAAC
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 111 tackles, 3 sacks, 10 TFL, 3 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 1 blocked kick
OMERO ORONA
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Gilmer
- By the numbers: 130 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 sacks
RYAN HARRIS
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Beckville
- By the numbers: 123 tackles, 2 interceptions
JIMMIE HARPER
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: West Rusk
- By the numbers: 109 tackles, 17 TFL, 11 QB pressures, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles
TREY STEVENSON
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Waskom
- By the numbers: 153 tackles, 27 TFL, 8 sacks
TYLUR NEAL
- Position: Back
- Team: Pine Tree
- By the numbers: 88 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 QB pressure, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 6 PBU, 1 interception
CHASE SMITH
- Position: Back
- Team: Longview
- By the numbers: 95 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 6 PBU, 4 interceptions
BRANDON KING
- Position: Back
- Team: Carthage
- By the numbers: 24 tackles, 8 PBU, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 defensive TD
JUDSEN CARTER
- Position: Back
- Team: Jefferson
- By the numbers: 120 tackles, 2 TFL
CLAYTON HART
- Position: Back
- Team: Carlisle
- By the numbers: 48 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 interceptions, 5 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive TD
CHRIS BALDAZO
- Position: Kicker
- Team: Kilgore
- By the numbers: 63-68 PAT, 6-12 FG with long of 45 yards
JOEL ONTIVEROS
- Position: Punter
- Team: Hallsville
- By the numbers: Averaged 39 yards per punt with long of 65 yards
ZAY THOMAS
- Position: Return specialist
- Team: Waskom
- By the numbers: Averaged 21.2 yards on 15 punt returns with 4 TD and long of 74 yards
JACE BURNS
- Position: Utility
- Team: Sabine
- By the numbers: 185 carries, 1,643 yards, 26 TD; 103 of 222 passing for 1,569 yards and 13 TD; Averaged 44 yards per punt and had 4 interceptions on defense
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Jace Moseley, Hallsville; Jacobe Robinson, Henderson; Jax Stovall, Spring Hill; Da'Marion Van Zandt, Kilgore; Cole Watson, Waskom; Fernando Espinoza, Carlisle; Jeramy Torres, Hawkins
Running back: Elijah Nicholson, Hallsville; Brayden Bolton, Pittsburg; Yacorus Porter, Henderson; Jamal Ford, West Rusk; Kamran Williams, Jefferson; Tate Winings, West Rusk; Brody Eaves, Carlisle
Receiver: Carter Rogas, Hallsville; Domar Roberson, Marshall; Parker Gilow, Gilmer; Tobaius Jackson, Henderson; Jamal Robinson, Henderson; Corey Rider, Kilgore; Jay Rockwell, Gilmer; Alex Galyean ,Sabine; Will Jackson, West Rusk; Jakevian Rodgers, Daingerfield; Lathan Sauceda, Daingerfield; Matt Barr, Beckville; Harlee Kirbis, Union Grove
Tight end/H-back: Jaxon Farquhar, West Rusk; Clayton Keith, West Rusk
Offensive line: Christopher Tinsley, Hallsville; Taylor Hill, Kilgore; McCabe Wheeler, Kilgore; Bryce Clark, Jefferson; Clay Fant, Waskom; Koal Minor, West Rusk; Kason Reed, West Rusk; Laynce Welch, Waskom; Brady Davis, Beckville; Joel Fraser, Carlisle
Defensive line: Peyton Christian, Kilgore; Bobby Cooks, Kilgore; Jekerrick Johnson, Carthage; Zykerrian Tatum, Carthage; Cameron Webb, Spring Hill; Bubba Coleman, Waskom; Cullen Fite, Tatum; Jayden Johnson, Harleton; Andrew Mullins, Harmony; Lequenetin Searcy, Daingerfield; Malik Tatum, Daingerfield Knox Tomlinson, Jefferson; Carter Watson, Waskom; Alexis Hernandez, Carlisle
Linebacker: Tyrese Jones, Pine Tree; Quin Hawkins, Marshall; Camden Foster, Carthage; Jose Hernandez, Gilmer; Freddy Lynch, Carthage; Favour Otujor, Spring Hill; Aron Bell, Harmony; Daylon Branham, Sabine; Za Campbell, Gladewater; Jeremiah Edwards, West Rusk; Markus Gonzalez, Waskom; Jalin Jones, Daingerfield; Bryant Mason, West Rusk; Carter Patterson, Sabine; Van Ring, Harleton; Diego Smith, Waskom; Quin Webb, Daingerfield; Daveon Williams, Waskom; Ryan Yeater, Jefferson; Adam Gregory, Waskom; Bo Hammons, Beckville; Blake Moore, Union Grove
Defensive back: Emory Allen, Spring Hill; Dominic Alexander, Spring Hill; Ked Harper, Carthage; Jakerrian Roquemore, Carthage; James Thomas, Spring Hill; Braeden Wade, Carthage; Wesley Griffin, West Rusk; Ty Harper, West Rusk; Jayvis Jones, Waskom; Caden Richardson, Sabine; Kile Stripland, Sabine; Jae'Dyn Slaughter, Beckville
Kicker: Valdo Gomez, New Diana; Alexis Magallanes, West Rusk; Domonik Rivers, Jefferson; David DeLeon, Carlisle
Punter: Jose Jaime, Kilgore
Utility: Brett Byrd, Ore City; Jeremy Kyle, Ore City; Chris Bowman, Jefferson; Brannigan Willige, Sabine