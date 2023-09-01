MARSHALL – Longview aimed for a bounce back performance after it suffered last week’s season-opening loss against McKinney, and achieved just that in a dominant 48-7 rivalry road win against Marshall at Maverick Stadium on Friday night.
Longview is now 66-42-5 against Marshall in 113 meetings since 1909, and earned its 22nd series victory in the 23 outings since 2001. The 2023 Lobos will bring a 1-1 season record to next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home opener against Tyler Legacy at Lobo Stadium.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, will bring an 0-2 year mark to a 7:30 p.m. road game at Henderson the same night.
Marshall kicked off the game’s scoring when Collier Slone called his own number on a one-yard quarterback keeper to make it a 7-0 Maverick advantage at the 5:41 mark of the first quarter.
Slone ultimately earned a 10-for-18 passing performance for 104 passing yards by game’s end.
But, it was all Longview after that. The Lobos immediately responded with a drive that was guided by Taylor Tatum’s five carries for 32 yards, Andrew Tutt’s 12-yard pass to Ethan Harrison, and Buster Mumphrey’s 20-yard run. Tutt eventually snuck in for a game-tying one-yard touchdown run to make it a 7-7 score with 1:40 remaining in the opening period.
Tutt then connected with Tatum on a 42-yard screen pass that moved the ball from the 48-yard line to the six-yard line on the Marshall side of the field, and a direct snap to Tatum set up his three-yard touchdown run and a 14-7 Lobo lead with 10:10 to play in the second quarter.
Tatum finished the game with 12 carries for 128 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground.
Tatum then tacked on a 53-yard touchdown run at the 8:12 mark of the period, Jaymerson Darensbourg blocked a Marshall punt at the 5:39 mark, Mumphrey scored from one yard out on the ground at the 4:20 mark, and Tutt connected with Harrison on a pass to make it a 35-7 score with 1:18 to play in the first half.
Tutt finished the game with a five-for-seven passing performance for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Harrison and Dakaylen Reese finished the outing with two receptions.
Longview continued to grow its lead in the third quarter. The Lobos received a 39-yard touchdown connection between Tutt and Reese at the 8:29 mark of the third quarter, and Anthony Monsivais added a successful 25-yard field goal attempt at the 3:11 mark.
Monsivais then topped his previous performance when he drilled a 37-yard field goal attempt. That wrapped up the game’s scoring at the 10:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
Longview got the ball back, and ran the clock out. The Lobos finished the outing with 44 carries for 293 rushing yards.