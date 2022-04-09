Monday’s Chick-Fil-A 7-on-7 Tournament at Longview High School will enhance the careers of East Texas seventh and eighth grade football players, and prepare them for future high school football competition.
The eighth-grade tournament will take place at Lobo Stadium. Carthage, Kilgore, Gladewater and Center will compete in Pool A, while Longview, Gilmer, Tatum and West Rusk battle in Pool B. Play begins with the 5 p.m. Carthage/Center rivalry on Field 1, and the Kilgore/Gladewater duel on Field 2.
Longview’s opener involves Tatum on Field 1 at 5:35 p.m., while Gilmer faces West Rusk on Field 2. The Carthage/Gladewater and Kilgore/Center contests follow at 6:10 p.m. on Field 1 and Field 2 respectively. Longview then challenges West Rusk on Field 1 at 6:45 p.m., while Gilmer and Tatum duel on Field 2.
The 7:20 p.m. time slot features the Carthage/Kilgore rivalry on Field 1, and the Gladewater/Center matchup on Field 2.
The final round of eighth grade pool play starts at 7:55 p.m. Longview battles Gilmer on Field 1, while Tatum and West Rusk compete at Field 2.
The winning teams of Pool A and Pool B will play for the championship on Field 1 at 8:30 p.m., while the runner-up of both pools will compete in the 3rd Place Game on Field 2.
The seventh-grade tournament will take place at Longview High’s soccer field. Longview, Gilmer, West Rusk and Tatum clash in Pool C, while Longview B, Kilgore, Gladewater and Center collide in Pool D.
Longview opens play against Tatum on Field 3 at 5 p.m., while Gilmer and West Rusk duel on Field 4. Longview’s B team follows with a game against Center on Field 3 at 5:35 p.m., while Kilgore faces Gladewater at Field 4.
Longview and West Rusk will then match up on Field 3 at 6:10 p.m., while Gilmer and Tatum are at Field 4.
The 6:45 p.m. time slot will feature Longview B and Gladewater at Field 3, and both Kilgore and Center at Field 4.
Longview will battle Gilmer on Field 3 at 7:20 p.m., while Tatum takes on West Rusk at Field 4.
7:55 p.m. wraps up seventh grade pool play. It features Longview B’s game against Kilgore on Field 3, and Gladewater and Center at Field 4.
The pool winners’ championship game is scheduled for Field 3 at 8:30 p.m., and the second-place finishers’ third place game will occur at Field 4.