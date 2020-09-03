Longview High School seniors will have priority in purchasing 200 available student tickets for Lobo home football games.
The district's athletics department released COVID-modified ticket guidelines for the 2020 season, which also include instructions for the general public.
Members of the football team as well as band, cheer, ROTC and Viewettes performers will have two tickets available per performer each game, according to the district. Coaches and sponsors will submit lists on Mondays for that week’s performers. The district said if a student performer is not on the list submitted Monday morning, he or she will not be on the list to purchase tickets.
Tickets for performers will be available Mondays and Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Tickets cost $8 for the home side and $6 for the visitor side, paid for with credit cards or cash. Students will need to have a valid high school ID in order to purchase tickets. The cutoff time to purchase performer tickets is 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Remote learners who are performers also will be able to purchase two tickets per person on Monday and Tuesday at the athletic office, the district said. Monday tickets sales for those students is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Tuesday sales are 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Credit cards is the only method of payment accepted, and students will need to have a valid high school ID.
Two hundred total student tickets will be made available for each game, which will be first come, first serve. High school seniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted. Student tickets are $4, and students must have a valid high school ID.
High school freshman, sophomores and juniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person if available, according to the district. Tickets for those students will be available starting Wednesday during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit cards and cash only will be accepted, and tickets cost $4 with a valid high school ID.
Members of the public will be able to purchase tickets beginning Wednesdays at the athletic office. Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Only credit cards will be accepted, and tickets cost $8 for the home side and $6 for the visitor side
If available, tickets will be sold for Lobo Hill at a cost of $6 and $4 before the game. And all tickets, if available, will be sold at the gate by credit card only and all at a price of $8.
Lobo Stadium has a seating capacity of 50%, which means 2,900 total seats are available for purchase.
Masks and/or face shields must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times while in the stadium, according to the district. Every other row in the stadium will be empty to allow for social distancing, and there is no re-entry allowed into the stadium after exit.
Games will be streamed live at lisd.org/LoboVideo .