GirlsLONGVIEW 1, MT. PLEASANT 0 — Kyla Johnson scored off a header on a cross from Isa McMillan with 16 minutes remaining, lifting the Longview Lady Lobos to a 1-0 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
The win moves the Lady Lobos to 16-3-1 overall and 9-0 in district play, clinching the district championship with three matches remaining.
“We’re proud of the district championship, but this team still has a lot to play for,” said Lady Lobo coach Ronald Bellamy
Tenique Bauer and Alexa Polanco were listed as standouts, and Aleah Byrdsong and Emma Wright worked the shutout in goal for Longview.
The Lady Lobo JV earned an 8-0 win, moving to 16-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the district.
Longview visits Texas High on Tuesday.
BoysLONGVIEW 1, MT. PLEASANT 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Longview’s defense, led by Alexis Olvera, allowed just one shot on goal in the first half, and the Lobos broke through with a goal midway through the second half to keep is district title hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
The Lobos remained unbeaten in district play with three games remaining.
After the teams battled to a 0-0 deadlock in the first half, the Lobos finally got on the board when Sergio Landin passed to Chino Monsivais, who ripped a shot past the stretched out goalie into the upper right corner.
Goalie Erik Torrez had a diving, top corner save and a penalty kick save in the second half.
The Lobo JV dropped its first game of the season, 1-0.