The year’s final 24 high school teams may be the main spotlight of this week’s UIL state baseball tournament, but the stage is also large enough to feature other qualifiers like the Longview Umpires Association.
The East Texas-based officiating chapter performed well enough during its season-long responsibilities for 35 high schools, so a group of its umpires were chosen for late-season duties.
The first assignment will be Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. Class 4A state championship at The University of Texas at Austin’s UFCU Disch-Falk Field, and the second event will be Friday’s 9 a.m. Class 3A state semifinal between Boyd and Maypearl at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond.
“It’s a great opportunity for our chapter and portrays the hard work that we put into the season ourselves,” said Longview Umpires Association assigning secretary Spencer Ashmore. “In April, the UIL asked us to submit a list of crews, so [we nominated] eight members from our chapter that we felt were qualified to do that.”
“Donny [Heimer] found out a couple weeks ago that he got selected to do one of the championship games, so he’s going to the 4A championship game at the Disch,” he added. “[The rest of us] found out [on] Sunday that we got selected as a neutral crew for the Boyd and Maypearl [Class 3A state semifinal] game.”
Longview Umpires Association will send a total of six members to Central Texas for one of those contests. They know what to expect from each other because they have teamed up for multiple games over the past decade and a half.
“We all have worked together for the better part of 15 years,” Ashmore said of the group’s trust in each other. “[It's] the knowledge and time that we know everybody puts into the educational and training side [of umpiring], and the time that we’ve all spent together over the years.”
“As a chapter before the playoffs, we’ve been through four-man training for a four-man rotation,” he added. “We’ve been in contact in group chats [this week]. Just talking about the games. We’ll get to the game a couple hours ahead of time and have a good pregame. We’ve all run four-man enough throughout the playoffs for the last few years, and we’re all comfortable with each other and confident in each other’s abilities.”
Longview Umpires Association chapter president Heimer will make the first appearance when he heads to the 4A state title game.
“I got selected to do a state championship,” said Heimer. “It’s really exciting and it’s also fulfilling. We have about 70 umpires within our [Longview] association, and this is really an uplifting experience. All of us don’t get to participate [but] it’s good for all of us.”
The 3A state semifinal will feature the others because Daniel Pipak will step up as the crew chief and home plate umpire, Davin Loveless will serve as the first base umpire, Chad Bradley will suit up as the second base umpire, and Ashmore will act as the third base umpire. Pierce Pipak will also be available to fill in as the alternate umpire.
“This is the first crew that’s been picked to do a [state] semifinal game from the Longview chapter, so we’re kinda setting the precedent,” said Ashmore. “For four of us to go together as a crew [to the same state game] and represent the Longview Umpires Association, it’s an incredible honor. It just pays homage to all the guys that have done it before us.”