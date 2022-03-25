WACO - The Longview High School tennis team tuned up for next week's district tournament by placing first in its division at the Waco Nesbit Tournament.
Sira Undavalli and Namita Reddy won Girls F Doubles, and Jake Chamberlain and Gowri Rangu won the B mixed doubles division. Chamberlain and Rangu are 26-1 this spring and have won six of seven tournaments they have participated in.
Sydney Singh also earned gold in the girls E singles division.
Longview will host the district tournament Monday and Tuesday, with first round matches slated to begin at 9 a.m. First and second place finishers from each division advance to regionals in Melissa April 11-12.